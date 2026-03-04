Arizona Friends of Foster Children Names John Keane as New Board Chair

BY Frontdoors Media

John Keane with his wife, Jeni, at AFFCF’s Spring Phoenix Scholar Dinner.

Image courtesy of Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Mentorship, education, and long-standing service to foster youth are taking center stage at Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. The Phoenix-headquartered organization recently appointed John Keane as its new board chair, ushering in a chapter guided by professional expertise and hands-on experience within Arizona’s foster care community.

Keane has been a member of AFFCF’s board of directors since 2018 and served as vice chair since 2022. His appointment reflects years of active involvement with the organization and a broader commitment to supporting children and youth navigating the foster care system.

“John brings a wealth of expertise in and outside of the foster care space that will be instrumental in helping AFFCF maintain the momentum and sustain the transformation we have undertaken over the past several years,” said Luis De La Cruz, CEO and president of Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.

What distinguishes Keane’s leadership path is the depth of his direct service. Since 2017, he has served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, a volunteer role in which trained individuals are appointed by dependency court judges to investigate the circumstances of children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. His work places him alongside youth and families during some of their most vulnerable moments, providing informed advocacy within the court system.

Financial literacy and long-term stability have also been central to Keane’s efforts. He has served as a financial literacy teacher for Foster Arizona since 2022, EVIT since 2024, and Sunshine Acres Children’s Home since 2025, helping young people build practical money management skills that can shape their futures. As a technical assistant for Silver Lining Mentoring in Boston, he has spoken nationally about the importance of developing financial literacy programs tailored for foster youth.

Mentorship has been another defining thread in his service. In 2018, Keane established a foster care ministry at McDowell Church. He later served as camp director at Teen Reach Adventure Camp from 2019 to 2023 and held mentoring roles with Aid to Adoption of Special Kids, Teach One to Lead One and Hope and a Future. Across these initiatives, his focus has remained consistent: equipping young people with guidance, encouragement and skills to navigate adulthood with confidence.

Before his expanded involvement in Arizona’s foster community, Keane served as chairman of ShelterBox USA from 2015 to 2017, bringing nonprofit governance experience that now supports AFFCF’s continued growth.

As board chair, Keane will help guide an organization that centers its mission on enriching, educating and empowering Arizona’s children and youth in foster care.

AFFCF’s work spans three primary focus areas: the Childhood Activities Program, which funds moments of joy and normalcy for youth; the Post-Secondary Program, which provides scholarships and funding to foster youth aged 18-26 pursuing trades or higher education; and the Keys to Success program, serving participants as they transition from foster care into adulthood. With a leader whose career bridges advocacy, education and mentorship, AFFCF is positioned to continue strengthening the systems of support that help foster youth move from uncertainty toward opportunity. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit affcf.org.