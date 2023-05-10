Arizona Diamondbacks & Avnet Give $250K in College STEM Scholarships

During a pregame ceremony at Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks and D-backs official partner, Avnet, awarded $250,000 in college STEM scholarships to 14 students selected through St. Vincent de Paul’s One-at-a-Time Scholarship Program. In addition to receiving college scholarships, scholars also received a custom jersey, computer, headphones, backpack and gift card for school supplies.

“It cannot be understated that some of the greatest hope is in the promise of the next generation,” said D-backs president, CEO & general partner Derrick Hall. “Education plays a significant role in ensuring a bright future for all, which is why the Arizona Diamondbacks and Avnet are teaming up with St. Vincent de Paul to make futures even brighter.”

The D-backs Avnet STEM Scholars Program is new this year and was developed to expand opportunities for Arizona college-bound seniors; support high-potential, low-income and/or first-generation Arizona students who want to pursue a college degree and a career in STEM; and provide mentor support with an individual mentor through St. Vincent de Paul as well as an on-campus mentor at the scholar’s selected school. More than $1 million over four years is committed to the program.

The first class of scholars attend Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and Maricopa County Community Colleges, studying a variety of majors, including forensic psychology, nursing and conservation ecology.

“Community giving is the heart of our partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks,” said Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher. “We’re proud to be working with two of the most prominent charitable organizations in the Valley to ensure more first-generation Arizona students have access to a high-quality, STEM-focused college education.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit stvincentdepaul.net.