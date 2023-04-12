Apply Today for Valley Leadership’s Catalyze Class 3

Valley Leadership is a nonprofit that empowers, leverages and mobilizes leaders to meaningfully impact Arizona’s most pressing issues. Their 40+ years of alums and doing-based leaders address the many issues facing various communities throughout the state, connect with people working on these frontlines, and build skills to be more effective leaders. The organization operates by the 5 Principles of Doing, including Integrity, Team Mindset, Building Trust, Arizona First, and Driven to Do.

Valley Leadership’s foundational leadership development program, Catalyze, is now taking applications for its third cohort. Catalyze sets up Arizonans to take action in their community. If you are ready to make a difference and grow your impact, start with Catalyze.

Catalyze is a six-month learning experience designed to introduce Arizonans to the most pressing issues across the state and prepare them to take action. It is a hybrid virtual and in-person experience, with weekly interactive sessions on Zoom and optional in-person social events throughout the program.

“I joined Valley Leadership’s Catalyze program to deepen my understanding of the challenges facing the Phoenix community and to learn effective ways to take action,” said Greg Geist, Valley Leadership Catalyze Class 1 graduate and managing director, Southwest Region Head at BMO Commercial Bank.

As a longtime resident of Arizona and someone who has been able to reap the benefits of such a supportive community, Geist found the Catalyze program to be a valuable opportunity to give back to his state.

“I expected to gain the knowledge needed to take action and make a meaningful difference in the community, and that absolutely was the case. We learned about the most important issues facing our community and the systems that perpetuate them,” he said.

Geist described being pleasantly surprised by the program’s attention to effective leadership development through communication and collaboration strategies that allowed a diverse group of people with differing worldviews to come together.

“If a leader is seeking to broaden their network and grow their skill set with a diverse set of talented individuals coming from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences in both the public and private sector, Catalyze is for them,” Geist said. “Catalyze will provide participants with the opportunity to become truly effective community leaders ready to take action, and make some great friends along the way!”

Catalyze Class 3 is now taking applications. If you’re interested in collaborating with other Arizona leaders and creating a plan for impact in our state, learn more about the program. Watch the recruitment video and sign up for a virtual or in-person information event today.

To learn more about Valley Leadership and its programming, visit valleyleadership.org.