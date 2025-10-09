AllThrive 365 Expands Critical Heat Relief Efforts Thanks to $275,000 Donation

BY Frontdoors Media

The donation will enable Healthy Homes Program members to help protect vulnerable residents from Arizona’s extreme heat.

Images courtesy of AllThrive 365

AllThrive 365, a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting older adults and vulnerable families in Arizona, is making strides in combating the dangers of extreme heat through its Healthy Homes Emergency HVAC Program. This effort has received a major boost thanks to a generous $275,000 donation from Salt River Project (SRP), strengthening AllThrive 365’s mission to help low-income households stay safe and comfortable during Arizona’s scorching summers.

“We are beyond grateful for SRP’s continued support,” President and CEO Tami Bohannon said. “Heat exposure poses a serious risk to under-resourced adults and families. We can expand our reach and provide crucial assistance to those most in need, ensuring their homes remain safe and livable.”

Addressing a Growing Heat Crisis

Arizona is no stranger to intense summer heat, with 2025 marking the fourth hottest summer on record. Daily temperatures in desert areas regularly soar between 105 and 115 degrees, creating hazardous living conditions for many. Heat-related illnesses have surged, with the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting over 3,500 emergency visits this year – one-fifth of those patients aged 65 or older.

AllThrive 365’s Healthy Homes Emergency HVAC Program specifically targets these populations by providing free repair or replacement of air conditioning units for eligible low-income homeowners. Priority is given to older adults, individuals with disabilities, and households with small children.

Measurable Impact and Ongoing Support

Since receiving SRP’s donation, AllThrive 365 has already helped households across metro Phoenix, Yuma, Pinal, Yavapai, and La Paz Counties. The grant supports individuals with disabilities (84 percent), seniors over age 60 (76 percent), and families earning less than $25,000 annually (76 percent). The average home renovation cost was approximately $9,916, covering vital A/C repairs and replacements.

Beyond the HVAC program, the donation also fuels AllThrive 365’s emergency crisis assistance efforts and helps fund community engagement events.

Founded in 1974 as the Foundation for Senior Living, AllThrive 365 remains steadfast in its commitment to helping Arizonans age safely, independently, and with dignity.

Through a comprehensive approach that includes affordable housing, adult day health services, and wellness programs, AllThrive 365 empowers individuals and caregivers alike to thrive in their communities. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit allthrive365.org.