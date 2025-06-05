AI Meets Massage at AWAY Spa Scottsdale

BY Karen Werner

These days, AI is everywhere, including in the wellness space. So when I got the chance to be among the first in Arizona to try an AI-powered massage, who was I to say no?

W Scottsdale has partnered with Aescape, the award-winning tech company, to introduce a first-of-its-kind spa experience at AWAY Spa. These precision-engineered, robotic massages are billed as offering on-demand, always-available and fully customizable robotic massage experiences.

Naturally, I had questions. What would it feel like? How would it compare to a traditional message?

Here is my take.

After donning a special pair of AI leggings and a long-sleeve top, which you wear during the session, I laid on what looked like a standard massage table, with one major difference. Next to it was a futuristic machine with two robotic arms — my masseuse for the day. Under the headrest, a touchscreen gave me control over the experience. I could adjust pressure levels, skip entire areas and offer real-time feedback on what felt good.

The session started with a high-tech body scan, which mapped my body’s muscle structure to create a unique blueprint, and then the massage began. The touchscreen displayed a timeline of my treatment, including which areas would get attention and for how long. I could also zone out to calming visuals and choose my favorite chill-out music.

And chill, I did. As Aescape dug into the knots in my upper back, I realized this was a pretty great massage. It honed in on my problem spots and applied just the right amount of pressure. It also sidestepped some of the common hang-ups of traditional massage — no small talk, no self-consciousness of having, say, my glutes worked out, no worries about leg stubble. It was just me and the machine.

That is both the magic and the trade-off of the experience. It took away the skin-to-skin contact that only a real person can provide. But this wasn’t trying to be a replacement — it was a whole new category. Apples to oranges, and an awesome, unique experience.

I left the AWAY Spa feeling fully refreshed: no oils to wash off and no downtime, just well-worked muscles and an upbeat attitude. Priced at $60 for 30 minutes and $120 for 60 minutes — with the one-hour session including complimentary access to W Scottsdale’s WET Deck — I would definitely take advantage of this thoroughly modern self-care again.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit awayspawscottsdale.com.