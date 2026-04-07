A Pathway to Stability: $250K Grant Helps The Worker Expand Programs

BY Frontdoors Media

The funding will assist The Worker in supporting individuals throughout the Valley.

Image courtesy of The Worker

A significant investment in workforce development and housing stability is set to impact hundreds across the Valley, as St. Joseph the Worker, also known as The Worker, has received a $250,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities. The funding will bolster two initiatives: the Workforce Development Program and the Workforce Villages Program, designed to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency.

The Worker has long focused on addressing the interconnected challenges of unemployment and housing. This latest grant will allow the organization to expand its reach in a meaningful way, supporting 833 individuals through its Workforce Development Program. Participants will receive job placement services, career readiness training and direct connections to employers, helping them secure stable, long-term employment.

The funding will provide critical support for 28 clients enrolled in the Workforce Villages Program. These individuals, while already employed, are experiencing housing insecurity – a gap that can often derail progress toward independence. Through short-term housing, life skills education and financial coaching, the program helps participants transition into market-rate housing under their own name, offering both stability and dignity.

“We are incredibly grateful to Thunderbirds Charities for their belief in our mission and their commitment to long-term, measurable impact,” said Carrie Masters, CEO of The Worker. “This investment allows us to support individuals at a pivotal moment, when employment is within reach, but stability is not yet secure, and help them move beyond crisis toward lasting independence.”

Rather than addressing employment and housing as separate challenges, The Worker’s programs are designed to work in tandem, recognizing that true self-sufficiency requires both a steady income and a stable place to live. By integrating these services, the organization creates a seamless pathway for individuals working to rebuild their lives.

Support from Thunderbirds Charities reinforces a shared commitment to measurable outcomes and long-term impact. With this funding, The Worker is positioned to deepen its services, strengthen its programs and expand access to opportunity for individuals across the Greater Phoenix area.

As the need for workforce and housing solutions continues to grow, partnerships like this demonstrate the power of targeted philanthropy to create real, lasting change – helping individuals not just find jobs or temporary shelter, but build sustainable futures grounded in independence and stability. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit theworkeraz.org.