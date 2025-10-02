A Decade of Healing: Celebrating 10 Years of the Parsons Family Health Center

BY Frontdoors Media

The Parsons Family Health Center serves more than 400 patients each month.

Photos courtesy of Circle the City

This September marked a powerful milestone in the journey of Circle the City, as the Parsons Family Health Center – a place where compassionate healthcare and human dignity come together for those who need it most – celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Since opening its doors on September 1, 2015, thanks to the incredible generosity of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, the clinic has grown from a single provider into a full-fledged health center that now serves more than 400 patients each month. What began as a small, hopeful step forward has become a lifeline for those experiencing homelessness.

“From the very beginning, the Parsons Family Health Center has been a doorway to hope and healing. For ten years, it has stood as a place where people facing homelessness are welcomed, cared for, and reminded that their lives have value. This anniversary is not just about looking back, it’s about carrying that same promise forward,” said Sister Adele O’Sullivan, CSJ, MD, Founder of Circle the City.

Parsons launched a Memory Care Clinic dedicated specifically to individuals experiencing homelessness and cognitive impairment.

Over the past decade, the Health Center has continually expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of the population it serves. Highlights include:

Specialized wound care to help people heal and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations

Psychiatric nurse practitioner support to address mental health needs

The launch of the nation’s first Memory Care Clinic dedicated specifically to individuals experiencing homelessness and cognitive impairment

Beyond its clinical services, Parsons has also become a place of community. Traditions like spring and fall pancake breakfasts – and more recently, the beloved annual burrito breakfasts – offer more than just a warm meal. They provide nourishment, connection, and moments of celebration in lives often marked by instability.

The Parsons Center opened its doors in 2015 and has since grown into a place where people facing homelessness are welcomed and cared for.

What makes Parsons special isn’t just the services offered, but the deep commitment to treating every individual with compassion, respect, and care, regardless of their circumstances.

“The 10-year anniversary of the Parsons Family Health Center marks momentum,” CEO Kim Despres said. “From primary care to our new in-house pharmacy and Memory Clinic, we are closing critical gaps, so patients get the right care, at the right time, without delay. This is how we build a healthier, more compassionate community.”

The Parsons Family Health Center stands as a testament to what’s possible when philanthropy, mission, and community come together. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit circlethecity.org.