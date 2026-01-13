$1.5 Million Grant Strengthens UMOM’s Mission to End Family Homelessness

BY Frontdoors Media

The $1.5 million grant will provide a critical boost to UMOM’s work supporting families experiencing homelessness.

Images courtesy of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

UMOM New Day Centers has received a transformative $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, providing a critical boost to the organization’s work supporting families experiencing homelessness. Awarded over three years, the unrestricted funding will help UMOM continue restoring hope and rebuilding lives through safe shelter, supportive services, and pathways to long-term stability.

The grant arrives at a pivotal moment for families across Phoenix. This past winter, the city’s unsheltered population surged to a record high, with approximately 3,760 people living on the streets – nearly a 40 percent increase from the year prior. At the same time, HUD funding has declined and the shortage of affordable housing across Arizona has intensified, placing additional strain on organizations serving families in crisis.

“We are deeply grateful to The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for standing with the families we serve,” CEO Monique Lopez said. “This unrestricted grant gives us the ability to break down barriers, stabilize families in crisis, and open the door to long-term opportunity for thousands.”

Unrestricted support allows UMOM the flexibility to respond quickly as needs evolve, directing resources where they are most urgently required. The investment will help reduce waitlists, expand programs, and strengthen mission-critical services that guide families from crisis to stability.

Renee and Bob Parsons.

“UMOM is the gold standard in Arizona when it comes to helping parents and their children regain stability,” Co-founder Renee Parsons said. “From nutritious meals and healthcare services to job readiness and childcare – their programs don’t just shelter families, they transform futures.”

For more than six decades, UMOM has helped families rebuild their lives through emergency shelter, transitional housing, workforce development, and comprehensive wraparound services designed to promote independence and long-term success. This latest investment reinforces the organization’s capacity to meet growing community needs while continuing to deliver compassionate, effective support.

“It hits me hard to think about children sleeping on the streets,” Bob Parsons said. “UMOM embraces families at one of the toughest times of their lives, giving them the dignity, stability, and support they need to move forward.”

With this grant, UMOM will continue advancing its mission to end family homelessness by ensuring parents and children have not only a safe place to sleep, but also the tools, resources, and support needed to build secure and hopeful futures. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit umom.org.