Young & Empowered Women Announces Inaugural Board Leadership Team

BY Frontdoors Media

Y&E has built a community of more than 250 cohort members and alumni.

Images courtesy of Young & Empowered Women

Young & Empowered Women (Y&E), a rapidly growing leadership network dedicated to developing and elevating emerging women leaders, announced the election of its inaugural Board Leadership Team, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s growth. Since its founding, Y&E has built a community of more than 250 cohort members and alumni, including 67 percent who identify as first-generation college students and 65 percent who identify as women of color.

“From day one, Young & Empowered Women has been about creating access…access to mentorship, networks, and professional development opportunities for rising female leaders,” Founder Veronica Aguilar said. “The election of our inaugural Board Leadership Team is a powerful moment for our organization. Christina, Ashley, and Heather’s experience and passion will guide Y&E into an even stronger and more impactful future.”

Christina Spicer, Co‑CEO of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, was elected Board Chair. With nearly two decades of nonprofit experience, Spicer has led major initiatives including the Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women, Badge Bash, and Day of the Girl, driving growth for one of Arizona’s largest youth-serving organizations.

Christina Spicer Ashley Kelly Heather Kivatinos

Ashley Kelly, Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager for Nonprofit Organizations at JPMorgan Chase, will serve as Board Treasurer, bringing more than 20 years of experience in financial strategy and nonprofit support.

Board Secretary will be Heather Kivatinos, a media and advertising executive leading sales strategy for Arizona PBS, whose leadership experience spans USA Today and multiple civic engagement initiatives.

Together, the leadership team combines expertise in nonprofit management, financial strategy, media, and community engagement, strengthening Y&E’s mission to provide mentorship, professional development, and networking opportunities for young women across the state.

The full 2026 Board of Directors also includes leaders from Teach For America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, Women of Web3, OneAZ Credit Union, Arizona Board of Regents, and other community-focused organizations. The new board is poised to guide Y&E as it expands programming, deepens member support, and empowers a new generation of women leaders.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit yewomen.org.