Thurston Family Foundation Awards $280K to 12 Arizona Nonprofits

BY Frontdoors Media

First Tee – Phoenix, a youth development organization that uses golf as a platform to teach life skills, was one of 12 organizations that received funding from the Thurston Family Foundation.

Image courtesy of Thurston Family Foundation

A dozen Arizona nonprofits are receiving a meaningful boost this season, as the Thurston Family Foundation announced $280,000 in grant funding aimed at deepening impact and strengthening long-term operations across the state. The funding supports a diverse group of organizations serving a wide range of community needs, from healthcare and youth development to housing stability and legal advocacy.

This year’s grant recipients include Ivy Brain Tumor Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, Child Crisis Arizona, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Ability360, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale, Catholic Charities Community Services Arizona, First Tee – Phoenix, AllThrive365, Central Arizona Shelter Services, Center for the Rights of Abused Children, and El Rio Health Foundation.

While the financial support itself is significant, the foundation’s approach goes beyond traditional grantmaking. Each recipient is selected for the strength of its mission and for its commitment to operational excellence. By pairing funding with a focus on discipline and execution, the Thurston Family Foundation aims to help organizations build the internal capacity needed to deliver measurable, sustained impact.

“This funding represents a shared commitment to building stronger, more effective organizations,” President & CEO Ryan Flower said. “When organizations operate at a higher level, their ability to serve grows exponentially. It is inspiring to see how this work is translating into deeper impact within their communities.”

That philosophy is echoed by the foundation’s leadership, who emphasize that long-term change begins with strong infrastructure.

“These grants reflect our belief that strong organizations drive lasting results,” Amy Thurston, Board Chair of the Thurston Family Foundation, said. “The nonprofits we support are not only advancing their missions but also strengthening their foundations to sustain impact over time.”

As an operating family foundation, the Thurston Family Foundation has carved out a distinctive role within Arizona’s philanthropic landscape. Its model centers on accelerating nonprofit performance through a combination of strategic systems, partnerships, and targeted funding – an approach designed to create ripple effects that extend well beyond individual grants.

Together, the 12 recipients represent a cross-section of organizations working to improve quality of life across Arizona. From expanding access to healthcare and mentorship programs to addressing housing insecurity and protecting vulnerable populations, each plays a vital role in strengthening the social fabric of the state. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thurstonfamilyfoundation.org.