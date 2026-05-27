The Volunteer Network Behind Brophy’s Biggest Events

BY Frontdoors Media

Volunteers are the driving force behind many of Brophy’s events, bringing energy, dedication and service to every occasion.

Image courtesy of Brophy College Preparatory

What guests see at a Brophy College Preparatory event is often only the final result: a packed ballroom, a polished program, or a community gathered in support of the school’s mission. What many never see is the volunteer network behind it all.

From the Fashion Show and Auction to the Golf Classic and Power Breakfast, Brophy’s signature events are powered by parents and community members who dedicate extraordinary time and care each year to support the school and its students.

That culture of involvement stretches across nearly every corner of campus life. Organizations like the Mothers’ Guild and Dads’ Club help coordinate volunteers, support fundraising efforts, and create opportunities for parents to build meaningful connections within the Brophy community.

“Both organizations play a significant role in bringing parents together,” said Julie Peterson, Brophy’s Director of Special Events. “All are welcome, and both organizations are very inclusive and heavily support Brophy’s events.”

The scale of that support is substantial. For the annual Brophy Fashion Show alone, volunteers contributed an estimated 18,300 hours over the course of the year. More than 150 committee members participated in planning and execution, overseeing everything from sponsorships, reservations, communications, and fundraising to signage, special events, and guest experience.

During event week, volunteers transformed the ballroom from the ground up. Teams set more than 100 formal tables, prepared floral centerpieces and desserts, coordinated backstage logistics, and managed the flow of 260 seniors participating in the runway show alongside 22 retail partners.

“This effort reflected strong coordination, clear roles, and consistent follow-through,” said Ashley Staples, co-chair of the 2026 Brophy Fashion Show. “The result was a well-run event that delivered for 1,200 guests and created a lasting experience for our seniors and their families.”

The Fashion Show is only one example. Across Brophy’s calendar, parent volunteers help make possible some of the school’s most anticipated community gatherings, each designed to strengthen the school’s mission and community connections.

For many involved, the experience becomes about far more than event planning.

“Seeing so many members of the community come together for the Brophy boys reinforces the purpose of this event,” said Andrea Tumialán, co-chair of the 2026 Brophy Fashion Show. “At its core, every effort is for them.”

That shared commitment reflects this year’s Fashion Show theme, Bound in Brotherhood, a phrase Tumialán says extended well beyond the students themselves.

“Our sons receive that bond during their time at Brophy,” Tumialán said. “Through this process, we build it as well. We form connections through shared work, service, and support for one another.”

The result is a volunteer culture rooted in service, shared purpose, and a deep belief in the Brophy experience.

“A very special quality about Brophy is the depth of care people have for one another,” said Susan McGalla, Brophy’s Vice President of Advancement and Strategic Communications. “Our parent volunteers are not simply supporting events. They are investing in students, building friendships, and strengthening a community that genuinely feels like family. We could not do this work without them.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit brophyprep.org.