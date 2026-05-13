The Nash Establishes Herb and Lorene Ely Scholarship Fund for Young Musicians

BY Frontdoors Media

A new scholarship fund at The Nash will help expand access to jazz education while honoring the lasting legacy of co-founder Herb Ely.

Images courtesy of The Nash

The Nash is continuing the legacy of one of its most influential founders with the establishment of the Herb and Lorene Ely Scholarship Fund, created in memory of Herb Ely, who passed away in April 2026. Owned and operated by Jazz in Arizona Inc., The Nash has become a cornerstone of Phoenix’s arts and culture community since opening in 2012.

Named in honor of internationally acclaimed drummer and Phoenix native Lewis Nash, the venue presents more than 300 events annually, including performances, jam sessions and educational programming that bring together students, local talent and globally celebrated jazz artists. Over the years, The Nash has also earned international recognition, with DownBeat consistently naming it among the world’s great jazz venues.

Ely was instrumental in shaping both the vision and spirit of The Nash from its earliest days. His goal was to create a welcoming space where exceptional live music and meaningful arts education could exist side by side, while also ensuring that young people had opportunities to explore jazz regardless of finances. That commitment remains in the organization’s mission today.

The scholarship fund was launched with a generous annual lead gift from the Gopi Family and will directly support students participating in The Nash Jazz Summer Camp as well as the organization’s school-year jazz ensemble programs. Through full and partial scholarships, the fund will help remove barriers for aspiring musicians and allow more students to participate in education experiences.

Herb and Lorene Ely

The Nash has long prioritized accessibility in its youth programs, offering sliding-scale tuition for participants ages 18 and younger so families can pay what they are able, ranging from no cost to full tuition.

Each year, approximately 35 percent of summer camp attendees receive scholarships, while nearly 75 percent of students enrolled in school-year programs benefit from tuition assistance. Together, those efforts represent roughly $56,000 annually in direct student support, with the Ely Scholarship Fund poised to strengthen and expand that impact in the years ahead.

“Herb believed deeply in the power of jazz as both an art form and a vehicle for understanding our shared history, particularly its roots in the struggle for civil rights,” said The Nash’s Steve Maun. “He built The Nash to be a place where young people could connect to that legacy, find their voice, and grow as artists. This scholarship fund ensures that his commitment to access and education continues to open doors for the next generation.”

As The Nash looks toward the future, the Herb and Lorene Ely Scholarship Fund stands as both a tribute and an investment – honoring Ely’s enduring passion for jazz, education and community while helping ensure that young musicians continue to have access to opportunities that can shape their futures. Learn more behind this Frontdoor by visiting thenash.org.