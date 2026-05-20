Phoenix Children’s Expands Lifesaving Safety Resources Across Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

With a generous donation from Valley Toyota to its Injury Prevention Program, PCH is helping families with free car seat inspections, education and resources.

Image courtesy of Valley Toyota Dealers

For many parents, bringing a child home safely begins long before they buckle a car seat in the back seat. At Phoenix Children’s Hospital, that journey includes education, hands-on guidance and access to certified safety experts dedicated to preventing childhood injuries before they happen.

Through its Injury Prevention Program, the hospital continues to expand critical child passenger safety resources, helping parents and caregivers better understand proper car seat installation, booster seat readiness and best practices for keeping children safe on the road.

The program recently received a major boost through a $350,000 gift from Valley Toyota Dealers — the organization’s largest donation to date, supporting Phoenix Children’s Foundation. The longtime partnership, which began in 2004, has now contributed $3.4 million to PCH’s programs and services.

While the funding supports a variety of injury prevention initiatives, one of the most impactful components remains child passenger safety education. Families can participate in car seat safety classes and schedule free seat inspections, where certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians work one-on-one with parents and caregivers to ensure seats are properly installed and used correctly.

The hospital’s Injury Prevention Program is designed to reduce preventable childhood injuries through community outreach, education and practical safety resources. By offering accessible services and personalized guidance, the program helps families feel more confident as they navigate the many stages of child passenger safety as their children grow.

“Valley Toyota Dealers has been an extraordinary partner to Phoenix Children’s for more than 20 years, and their support continues to make a meaningful difference for children and families across our community,” Executive VP Steve Schnall said. “Support of our Injury Prevention Program helps provide practical, potentially lifesaving resources to families, from classes to inspections with certified technicians.”

The goal is to equip families with knowledge and resources that can help prevent tragedies before they occur, particularly because many car seat mistakes are common and often unintentional. The partnership also reflects a commitment to investing in children’s health and safety across Arizona.

“We are proud to support Phoenix Children’s and the important work being done through its Injury Prevention Program,” said Kamal Charef, president of the board for the Valley Toyota Dealers Association. “Helping provide families with access to education, car seat safety services and trusted experts is one meaningful way we can invest in the well-being of children throughout our community.” For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixchildrens.org.