NourishPHX Expands Impact with Community Learning and Wellness Center

BY Frontdoors Media

NourishPHX will soon debut a Community Learning and Wellness Center that expands access to education, resources, and support.

Image courtesy of NourishPHX

A new chapter of growth is underway for NourishPHX, as the longtime community space receives a grant from the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation to help bring a Community Learning and Wellness Center to life in downtown Phoenix.

The funding will support the renovation of the second floor of NourishPHX’s headquarters, transforming an underutilized 3,000-square-foot space into an environment for education, entrepreneurship, and wellness programming. Once complete, the expanded space is expected to significantly increase classroom capacity and broaden access to free services for individuals and families.

“Our second floor hasn’t been fully used, so we’re excited to bring the space to life and expand opportunities for our community,” Executive Director Beth Fiorenza said. “We’re creating a place where clients can build community, support their well-being and move forward.”

The new center reflects a need for holistic support services, particularly in areas tied to mental health, stress management, and economic empowerment. Plans include the addition of exercise classes, meditation and mindfulness workshops, and other wellness-focused offerings designed to meet people where they are and provide practical tools for long-term stability.

NourishPHX has long been recognized for its comprehensive approach to serving low-income individuals and families, offering resources that evolve alongside the needs of the community. In 2024, more than 600 participants engaged in the organization’s educational and support programs. With the new and improved space, leadership anticipates serving at least 1,000 participants annually.

Renovations are expected to be completed by fall 2026, positioning the center as a year-round resource for connection, growth, and resilience in Phoenix.

Fiorenza added: “We are deeply thankful to the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation for believing in our mission and the people we serve. Their support is transformative for our organization and our community.”

For the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, the investment aligns closely with its mission to enhance opportunities and long-term outcomes for residents. By supporting projects like the NourishPHX expansion, the foundation continues to play a key role in strengthening community infrastructure and expanding access to essential services.

Nourish is also hosting its annual Pack-a-Purse Mother’s Day drive. This year, the nonprofit is packing and distributing over 600 purses filled with items like makeup, skincare, jewelry, perfumes, hair care, and more for moms in the Valley. They are also partnering with two salons to offer free haircuts, styling, and makeup services to the moms who may not have the funding to treat themselves.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit nourishphx.org.