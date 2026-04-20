New Partnership Fuels Investment in Arizona’s Small Business Community

BY Frontdoors Media

Ideas Collide is activating a matching gift initiative and extending its commitment to support Local First Arizona through April 2027.

Image courtesy of Ideas Collide

A new collaboration between Ideas Collide and Local First Arizona is set to deepen support for small businesses and entrepreneurs across the state, advancing a broader commitment to invest $5 million in community giveback by 2028. Announced in conjunction with Arizona Gives Day, the partnership underscores a shared vision of strengthening Arizona’s local economy through sustained investment, storytelling and community-driven initiatives.

Ideas Collide celebrated its 20th anniversary and surpassed $4 million in cumulative community contributions this year. As part of this next phase, the organization is activating a matching gift initiative for Arizona Gives Day and extending its support of Local First Arizona through April 2027, reinforcing a long-term commitment to programs that uplift entrepreneurs and foster economic resilience.

“Arizona Gives Day highlights what’s possible when communities come together,” said Matthew Clyde, Founder, President, and Chief Strategist at Ideas Collide. “We think about these investments as force multipliers. By supporting important community organizations across Arizona, we’re investing in the future needs of our state entrepreneurs and small businesses, creating a halo effect that drives opportunity, growth, and long-term impact across our communities.”

At the center of the partnership is a focus on expanding access to resources and opportunities for small business owners. Through Local First Arizona, Ideas Collide will continue to support programs such as Fuerza Local and We Rise Business Accelerators, which provide mentorship, training and tools for emerging entrepreneurs across diverse communities. These initiatives play a critical role in helping business owners navigate growth while contributing to the vitality of local economies.

“We’re grateful for Ideas Collide’s commitment and the role they continue to play in supporting entrepreneurs across Arizona,” said Kimber Lanning, founder of Local First Arizona. “Investments like this create momentum that extends beyond any one program, helping more businesses grow, which enables communities to thrive.”

In addition to direct program support, the partnership will also prioritize storytelling to amplify impact. Through its IC Streaming studio, Ideas Collide will collaborate with Local First Arizona to capture and share the stories of small business owners, community leaders, and statewide initiatives. These efforts aim to highlight the innovation and resilience of Arizona’s entrepreneurial community, including voices from rural areas and advocacy for locally owned businesses.

The initiative builds on Ideas Collide’s broader philanthropic efforts, including support for organizations such as the State Forty-Eight Foundation, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation and Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, as well as its ongoing collaboration with the Arizona Technology Council to advance innovation statewide.

As Arizona’s small business landscape continues to evolve, leaders say partnerships like this one are essential to ensuring long-term growth and opportunity. By combining financial investment, programmatic support and strategic storytelling, the collaboration between Ideas Collide and Local First Arizona aims to create lasting impact. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit ideascollide.com.