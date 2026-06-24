New Grant Expands Postpartum and Mental Health Support for Arizona Moms

BY Frontdoors Media

A $100,000 Momentum Maker Grant is helping 4th Trimester Arizona grow its network of community-based doulas.

Image courtesy of 4th Trimester Arizona

For many Arizona families, the support needed after bringing home a new baby can be difficult to access. As postpartum care and maternal mental health needs continue to grow, one Arizona nonprofit is working to close those gaps by expanding community-based support for new mothers.

4th Trimester Arizona is growing its It Takes a Village initiative with the help of a $100,000 Thiru Family Trust Momentum Maker Grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation, creating more pathways for doulas to serve families during pregnancy, birth and postpartum recovery.

The funding is helping train, certify and contract more community-based doulas across Arizona, strengthening a statewide support system and bringing care directly into communities where it is needed most. The initiative also focuses on helping doulas become providers for families covered through AHCCCS, Arizona’s Medicaid program.

“This funding has helped move the It Takes a Village project from concept to implementation by building the support system community-based doulas need to serve families covered through AHCCCS,” said Dr. Jennie Bever, CEO of 4th Trimester Arizona. “Moms need more support than the current system provides. By helping doulas navigate the reimbursement pathway, we’re expanding access to trusted, relationship-based care.”

Since receiving the grant last year, the program has already made measurable progress. To date, 13 doulas have completed state certification, nine have moved through Medicaid approval steps, nine have begun working through health plan agreements and two have become approved providers with at least one health plan.

The work comes at a critical time. In Arizona, one in five women experiences maternal mental health symptoms, and maternal mental health conditions remain the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth. For many families, doulas serve as trusted guides throughout pregnancy and beyond, offering emotional support, education and advocacy while helping parents recognize warning signs and navigate care systems.

“What makes community-based doulas especially powerful is trust,” Bever said. “Families are often more likely to share concerns with someone who understands their lived experience, culture, language, and community context.”

For doulas themselves, the initiative is also creating a more sustainable path for them to continue serving.

“This amazing program has provided a pathway for me to continue serving families as a doula in a sustainable way,” said Brionna Giles, certified doula and founder of Your Birth Story Birth Services. “I can’t wait to pay this kindness forward in the work I do.”

Through its foundation, community giving initiatives, and Medicaid team, AZ Blue continues to invest in maternal health resources across Arizona, helping more mothers access the care, support, and connection they need during one of life’s most transformative seasons. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit 4thtrimesteraz.org.