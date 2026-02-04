MJ Foundation Awards Major Grant Funding to Support Arizona Nonprofits

BY Frontdoors Media

The MJ Foundation awarded $25,000 grants to Hope Women’s Center in Phoenix. Images courtesy of the MJ Charitable Foundation

The MJ Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit arm of financial services firm The MJ Companies, has marked a milestone year by awarding its highest level of grant funding to date during its 2025 cycle. Grants were distributed to organizations in Phoenix, Denver, Indianapolis and Nashville, reflecting the Foundation’s growing commitment to community impact across the regions where MJ associates live and work.

This year, the MJ Foundation awarded $25,000 grants to Indy Hygiene Hub in Indianapolis, Hope Women’s Center in Phoenix, Dress for Success Denver, and Team Chad in Nashville. In addition, $5,000 honorable mention grants went to Student of Impact Westfield, The Joy Bus Diner, GlobalMindEd, and Pathways Kitchen. Each nonprofit was selected for addressing critical local needs while aligning with the foundation’s four mission cornerstones: overcoming poverty, fostering diversity, advancing education, and embracing humanity.

“This year represents a milestone for the MJ Foundation as we awarded our highest level of grant funding since the program began over three years ago and reflects the MJ Foundation’s deepening commitment to community impact,” Executive Director Britini Shrout said. “We are inspired by this year’s recipients and our shared purpose to be an intentional, active force for good. We are eager to see how this support will elevate their missions and strengthen our communities.”

The 2025 cycle drew the largest applicant pool in the foundation’s history, with more than 50 nonprofits considered. The invitation-only process highlights organizations where MJ associates are already investing their time as volunteers, reinforcing a culture of service alongside financial support.

Beyond grants, associates participated in the foundation’s Month of Giving campaign, which included a Triple Match Day and raised more than $60,000 for the 2025–2027 Charities of Choice: Indy Reads, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, We Don’t Waste, and UpRise, each receiving $15,000.

"The MJ Foundation Month of Giving is designed to meet our associates where they are during the season and provide a variety of opportunities to give back," said Shrout. "From service activities to donation drives to Triple Match Day, there is an opportunity for everyone to give back in the most meaningful way."