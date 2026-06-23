How Solari Is Strengthening Arizona’s Crisis Response

BY Frontdoors Media

Solari continues to expand access to compassionate, around-the-clock mental health support across the state.

Images courtesy of Solari

For many people in crisis, support begins with a voice on the other end of the line, or a text answered with care. At Solari, those moments reflect the organization’s mission to inspire hope and strengthen lives through compassionate, community-based care.

Since July 2022, Solari has operated the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Arizona. Designed to be as easy to remember as 911, the lifeline provides 24/7 confidential support through call, text, or chat for individuals facing mental health challenges or crises. Trained crisis specialists offer immediate assistance and help people with coping skills, and navigating next steps and available resources.

As awareness of 988 continues to grow, effective coordination across Arizona’s crisis response systems becomes even more critical. Solari plays a central role in strengthening these systems by partnering with behavioral health providers, facilitating access to ongoing care and deploying mobile crisis teams statewide for in-person support when necessary. Over nearly 20 years, more than five million people in crisis have turned to Solari for support.

Today, the organization operates 988 and statewide crisis lines in Arizona, Colorado, and Oklahoma, providing immediate access to crisis response and mobile support. Managing crisis lines and response services across multiple states allows Solari to apply proven approaches while tailoring care to community needs.

Solari’s impact is driven by the dedicated individuals behind the work. A nationally recognized and award-winning nonprofit, the organization fosters an employee-centered culture that supports crisis specialists in their high-stress roles through comprehensive training, wellness initiatives, and comprehensive benefits packages. This commitment has earned Solari multiple workplace honors, including recognition as a Top Workplace by The Arizona Republic, The Oklahoman, and The Denver Post.

As Solari marks four years of operating 988, the focus remains clear: ensuring people in crisis know that support is available and how to access it easily. Community involvement plays an important role in sustaining this lifesaving work. To learn more about supporting Solari’s mission, please use the link below. For more behind the Frontdoor, visit solari-inc.org.