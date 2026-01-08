How Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction Drives Philanthropy Forward

BY Frontdoors Media

Lot #3000 is a 1957 Chevrolet BelAir Custom Coupe.

Every January, the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction transforms WestWorld into a celebration of automotive excellence, nostalgia, and adrenaline-fueled excitement. From January 17-25, collectors, enthusiasts, and first-time attendees will gather as more than 2,000 collectible vehicles cross the block during one of the most anticipated automotive events in the world. But beyond the roar of engines and record-setting bids, Barrett-Jackson continues to stand out for something even more powerful: its unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

The 2026 Scottsdale auction marks a major milestone for Barrett-Jackson, celebrating 30 years on live television. This year, more than 30 hours of the auction will be broadcast live on HISTORY and FYI, bringing the excitement and the impact into living rooms across the country.

At the heart of Barrett-Jackson’s philanthropic legacy are its Charity Cars, a cornerstone of the auction that has helped raise more than $164 million for incredible causes over the years. What makes these vehicles especially meaningful is that 100 percent of the hammer price from each goes directly to the designated nonprofit. This January, nine remarkable vehicles will be auctioned for charity, each paired with an organization making a real difference in the lives of individuals and families.

Among the highlights is Lot #3000, a stunning 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air Custom Coupe built by freestyle motocross legend Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg. The vehicle will benefit the TechForce Foundation through the CRC Build for the Future Scholarship Program, supporting the next generation of skilled trades professionals. Lot #3001, a 2025 Indian Sport Chief RT Motorcycle, will cross the block in support of Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

Lot #3005 is a 1972 Chevrolet C50 Custom

Youth and family well-being also take center stage with Lot #3002, a 1965 Ford Mustang Custom Convertible benefiting notMYkid, an organization dedicated to prevention, intervention, and counseling support for youth and families facing mental health challenges. Military families are further supported through Lot #3003, an AM General Humvee M1152A1 hand-built by Battle Tested Equipment and Battle Tested Armor, with proceeds benefiting Fighter Country Foundation, which serves the men, women, and families of Luke Air Force Base.

Automotive creativity shines through Lot #3004, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Custom SUV. One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward Gas Monkey Foundation, which was established by Richard Rawlings in 2014 to provide much-needed funding for veterans, first responders, and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Lot #3005, a 1972 Chevrolet C50 Custom built by automotive influencer Constance Nunes, will benefit the ForeBatten Foundation, which supports children and families affected by Batten disease, a rare and devastating neurological disorder.

Rounding out the highlights is Lot #3006, a 2005 Ford GT brought to the auction with help from 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. The vehicle will benefit the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, which advocates for brain health awareness and supports families battling Alzheimer’s disease.

The Barrett-Jackson Auction is a powerful reminder that passion, community, and generosity can share the same stage. Each bid placed on a charity car represents hope, opportunity, and tangible support for organizations changing lives. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit barrett-jackson.com.