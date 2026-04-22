Homes for Heroes Grant Expands Housing and Critical Support for Arizona Veterans

BY Frontdoors Media

A new $150,000 grant is helping expand housing, treatment access, and support services for veterans experiencing homelessness.

A significant investment in veteran care is taking shape in Arizona, as Scottsdale Recovery Center announces the expansion of its housing and recovery services through a $150,000 award from the statewide Homes for Heroes initiative. The funding is part of a broader $750,000 effort to address veteran homelessness and improve access to care across the state.

For the center, the grant represents an opportunity to directly respond to some of the most pressing challenges facing veterans today, particularly those navigating housing instability and substance use recovery. With these funds, the organization will add up to 39 transitional housing beds specifically designated for veterans, helping to close a critical gap in safe, stable living options.

The expansion focuses on removing barriers that often prevent veterans from seeking or receiving care. Same-day detox services will be introduced, allowing individuals to access treatment immediately rather than facing delays that can derail recovery efforts. The program also includes pet boarding services, an addition that addresses a frequently overlooked reality: many veterans are unwilling to enter treatment or shelter if it means leaving a companion animal behind.

Outreach efforts will also be broadened to include justice-involved veterans, a population that is often underserved within traditional recovery systems. By extending services to this group, Scottsdale Recovery Center is working to ensure that support reaches those who may otherwise fall through the cracks.

The impact of this funding is part of a larger philanthropic ecosystem. Founded in the wake of the September 11 attacks, Homes for Heroes was created to give back to service members and community professionals by connecting them with resources and financial support, while also funding grants for organizations that serve those in need. Today, the program has helped tens of thousands of heroes nationwide and contributed millions of dollars in savings and assistance, reinforcing a broader “circle of giving” that strengthens communities at every level.

The grant represents more than expanded services; it reflects a growing commitment across Arizona to meet veterans where they are, with compassion, dignity, and the resources needed to build lasting stability. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit scottsdalerecovery.com.