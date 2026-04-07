Helping Hands for Single Moms Marks Milestone Graduation Achievement

BY Frontdoors Media

Allie, Helping Hands for Single Moms’ 500th graduate.

Images courtesy of Helping Hands for Single Moms

A powerful milestone in education and empowerment is taking center stage as Helping Hands for Single Moms prepares to celebrate its 500th college graduate at the “Celebrate 500” event. The gathering will bring together graduates, supporters and community partners from across the state, highlighting the transformative impact of higher education on single mothers and their families.

Since its founding, Helping Hands for Single Moms has focused on equipping low-income single mothers with the tools they need to succeed, offering financial assistance, mentorship, and a strong support network. The organization’s mission aims to create pathways to sustainable careers, financial independence and long-term family stability. Reaching 500 graduates is a reflection of hundreds of lives changed and a ripple effect felt throughout communities across Arizona.

The “Celebrate 500” event will also shine a spotlight on the partners whose early and ongoing support has made this progress possible. Among those being recognized are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Valley of the Sun United Way, Arizona Community Foundation, the Phoenix Suns / Phoenix Mercury Foundation and former NBA veteran Eddie Johnson. Their collective investment has helped fuel the organization’s growth and expand its reach to more families in need.

“We’re proud to support Helping Hands for Single Moms and the meaningful impact they make,” said Paul Penzone, VP, Chief Community Relations Officer at BCBS AZ. “Over the past 17 years, we’ve seen how that support strengthens mothers, supports children, and lifts the communities they serve.”

The Fall 2025 graduates were recognized at the Holiday Happiness event in December.

Building on that shared commitment to strengthening families and communities, Anna Maria Chávez, President and CEO of the Arizona Community Foundation, further emphasized the broader, long-term impact of this work:

“Helping Hands for Single Moms is transforming lives across Maricopa County by empowering women to pursue education and build lasting family legacies. The Arizona Community Foundation is honored to stand alongside this organization, and we are grateful to our donors whose generosity is strengthening its future through the Endowment Fund. Celebrating the 500th graduate reminds us of what becomes possible when community and philanthropy unite to create opportunity.”

“Supporting Helping Hands for Single Moms is deeply meaningful to us. We see firsthand how empowering single mothers through education and career pathways creates lasting change, not just for their families, but for our community,” Carla Vargas Jasa, President and CEO of Valley of the Sun United Way, said. “Their mission reflects our shared belief that every family deserves the opportunity to build a stable, healthy future. We’re honored to stand alongside them.”

Attendees can expect an inspiring and emotional experience, featuring powerful stories from graduates, a visual journey through the organization’s history and a celebration of the partnerships that have made college completion possible for hundreds of single mothers. As Helping Hands for Single Moms marks this milestone, it also looks ahead – continuing to build opportunities for the next generation of women determined to reshape their futures through education. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit helpinghandsforsinglemoms.org.