Lost Our Home Pet Rescue Awarded $10,000 Grant from KFC Foundation

BY Frontdoors Media

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue provides adoption, temporary care, and support services to keep pets and families in crisis together.

Photos courtesy of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter dedicated to helping pets and people in crisis, has received a $10,000 grant from the KFC Foundation through its Kentucky Fried Wishes program. The funding will be used to replace a broken air conditioning unit in the Dog Intake Room, one of the most critical areas of the shelter for incoming animals.

Founded in 2008, the rescue was established in response to the wave of pet abandonment during the housing crisis. Since then, the Tempe-based organization has expanded to offer a shelter, adoption services, temporary pet care, a pet food bank, and partnerships with first responders and veterans with disabilities.

This summer, the AC unit at Lost Our Home had failed beyond repair, and temporary fixes were no match for Arizona’s summer heat.

As a result, the organization was forced to limit the number of dogs it could accept, even as shelters across the state are operating at or over capacity. With the grant now in place, the organization can move forward with restoring a safe and climate-controlled space for its residents.

“We are deeply grateful to the KFC Foundation for this grant,” Founder and Executive Director Jodi Polanski said. “Many of the animals we serve come from heartbreaking situations, and their first moments with us matter. This grant will help us restore a safe, comfortable space for the pets in our care and for the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to provide compassionate services for them.”

Jodi Polanski, founder and executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.

The intake room is often the first stop for animals coming from situations involving domestic violence, homelessness, and sudden displacement. A calm, cool environment is essential not only to reduce stress during initial intake but also to protect the staff and volunteers who work in the space.

“We’re thrilled to support incredible nonprofits like Lost Our Home Pet Rescue through Kentucky Fried Wishes,” Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation, said. “These grants help make dreams a reality, strengthening organizations and creating lasting benefits for the communities.”

Kentucky Fried Wishes is one of several community giving initiatives led by the KFC Foundation. The program offers grants to organizations for capacity-building projects that aim to create a lasting impact.

It is supported through KFC’s Round Up fundraising, where customers round up their purchases to make a donation, as well as contributions from franchisees through KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries donation program.

The KFC Foundation has contributed over $39 million to support more than 17,500 individuals and 4,500 nonprofits since its inception, which has spanned over 25 years. Its mission includes supporting education, providing financial and hardship assistance, and fighting hunger and food waste.

With the support of the KFC Foundation, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue is now better equipped to continue that mission – starting with a cooler, safer place for pets. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit kfcfoundation.org or lostourhome.org.