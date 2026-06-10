Fresh Start Women’s Foundation Promotes Patti O’Brien to Chief Impact Officer

BY Frontdoors Media

O’Brien will oversee Fresh Start’s impact strategy as the organization continues supporting women on their journeys to economic self-sufficiency.

Image courtesy of Fresh Start

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation has announced the promotion of Patti O’Brien to Chief Impact Officer, a move that recognizes her growing leadership role in advancing the organization’s mission and expanding its ability to serve women across Arizona.

The promotion reflects O’Brien’s contributions since joining Fresh Start in 2022 as Chief Marketing Officer. Over the past three years, she has taken on responsibilities beyond marketing, helping to strengthen client experience, improve organizational systems and foster greater collaboration across departments. Her work has been instrumental in aligning programs, outreach efforts and operational processes to create a more seamless and effective experience for the women Fresh Start serves.

As Chief Impact Officer, O’Brien will oversee impact strategy, bringing together programs, client experience, marketing and data-driven decision-making to ensure measurable outcomes for clients and stakeholders alike. The role is designed to help Fresh Start continue scaling its services while deepening its impact on women working toward financial independence and long-term stability.

“Patti’s leadership has fundamentally transformed how we serve women at Fresh Start,” President and CEO Kim McWaters said. “She has built systems focused on our clients’ journeys, equipping our teams with the data to inform strategy, enhance experiences, and improve outcomes. Patti’s promotion reflects the impact she has already made and the critical role she will continue in our future.”

One of O’Brien’s most significant accomplishments has been leading a comprehensive client experience transformation throughout the organization. The initiative established a more unified, client-centered approach across Fresh Start’s programs and services, helping women more easily access the resources and support they need to achieve their goals.

She also spearheaded the design and implementation of a comprehensive customer relationship management system, commonly known as a CRM, which has improved operational efficiency and provided valuable insights into client engagement and outcomes. The system enables Fresh Start to better track progress, evaluate effectiveness and make informed decisions that strengthen services and increase organizational capacity.

Before joining Fresh Start, O’Brien built a career spanning marketing, workforce development and operations. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Corporate Engagement at Maricopa Corporate College, where she focused on workforce solutions and organizational growth.

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an important time for Fresh Start,” O’Brien said. “The work we’ve done to strengthen the client experience and align our programs is just the beginning. I’m excited to build on that foundation—collaborating across teams to deepen outcomes, expand community impact, and ensure every woman we serve has access to the tools, support, and opportunities she needs to thrive.”

For decades, the organization has provided education, career development, financial empowerment and personal growth programs designed to help women create sustainable futures for themselves and their families.

With O’Brien now leading impact strategy across the organization, Fresh Start is positioning itself to further strengthen its programs, increase accountability and continue delivering support to women seeking new opportunities and greater self-sufficiency. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit freshstartwomen.org.