Foothills Caring Corps Purchases Permanent Facility in Cave Creek

BY Frontdoors Media

The Cave Creek facility will create space to meet the growing needs of seniors, caregivers and adults with disabilities.

Images courtesy of Foothills Caring Corps

After more than 25 years of helping older adults and individuals with disabilities remain independent and connected, Foothills Caring Corps is preparing for its next chapter. The nonprofit announced the purchase of a new facility in Cave Creek, a milestone that leaders say will allow the organization to better meet rising community needs while creating a stable foundation for future growth.

The acquisition comes as demand for services continues to increase, reflecting demographic shifts across the region as more residents age and require support to remain safely in their homes. Over the years, the organization has expanded beyond its original offerings and now provides transportation to medical appointments, meal delivery, mobility equipment lending, home maintenance assistance, social connection programs, and specialized dementia and memory-focused services.

“As our community continues to age, more families are turning to Caring Corps for support,” Executive Director Brent Downs said. “This expansion is not simply about a building; it is about ensuring we have the space, capacity, and operational efficiency to meet growing needs today while preparing thoughtfully for the future.”

The new, long-term facility will provide dedicated space for volunteer training, community partnerships and meetings.

The organization officially closed on the property on June 1, 2026, after years of growth that increasingly challenged the capacity of its existing facility. Rising lease costs also highlighted the need for a long-term solution that would provide greater stability while allowing the nonprofit to invest more strategically in its mission.

The new location is expected to significantly improve the organization’s ability to coordinate its expanding programs and volunteer network. With additional space, Caring Corps will be able to streamline logistics for transportation services, meal delivery operations and mobility equipment lending programs that thousands of local residents rely on each year.

The facility will also provide dedicated space for volunteer training, community partnerships and meetings. These improvements are designed to strengthen the operational backbone that supports every Caring Corps service while creating opportunities for future innovation.

Perhaps most importantly, the additional capacity will allow the organization to expand programs that address emerging community needs. Leaders point to growing demand for memory care programming, caregiver support services and opportunities that help combat social isolation among older adults.

Volunteer engagement is also expected to benefit. Caring Corps has long depended on volunteers as the driving force behind its mission, and the larger facility will provide new opportunities to recruit, train and support those who donate their time to helping neighbors throughout the region.

“This investment is ultimately about people,” Downs said. “It’s about our neighbors, caregivers, volunteers, and families. We want to ensure that our community can continue aging with dignity, independence, and connection, and that Caring Corps remains prepared to serve future generations as those needs continue to grow.”

As the organization begins settling into its new home, Foothills Caring Corps is inviting community members to become part of what it calls “The Next Chapter of Caring.” Residents interested in learning more about the transition, partnership opportunities or ways to support the organization’s work are encouraged to get involved.

For the thousands of individuals and families who depend on Caring Corps each year, the new facility represents an investment in the future of a community where aging adults can continue living with dignity, independence and meaningful connections. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit foothillscaringcorps.com.