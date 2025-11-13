Erika and Roger Greaves Scholarship Expands Opportunities for Students

BY Frontdoors Media

Roger & Erika Greaves

Imprints of Honor has announced a new and transformative addition to its lineup: the Erika and Roger Greaves Scholarship. This $10,000 per year, four-year award will provide vital assistance for college tuition and books to a graduating high school senior who has participated in the organization’s after-school character and civics education program for at least three years.

Imprints of Honor connects students with veterans to preserve American history and inspire future leaders, and is deeply rooted in service and education, values that mirror those of the scholarship’s benefactors. With their mission of hope, encouragement, and success, Erika and Roger Greaves have long believed that education opens doors to limitless possibilities. They trust that motivated learning is the foundation for building the future.

“We believe it is our duty to create opportunities for young people, as we want everyone to have the future that we’ve had,” Roger said. “Imprints of Honor aligns closely with the values Erika and I stand by every day, so to be involved with the program was a natural fit for us.”

For more than 25 years, the Greaves have dedicated themselves to empowering students through education, providing more than $2 million in scholarship support. Their generosity has helped countless students pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering, economics, and math – many of whom go on to careers in healthcare or military service. The couple’s commitment doesn’t end with the scholarship awards; they stay connected with the students they support. One of their past recipients is now their dentist.

Roger is a United States Air Force veteran, and his wife describes their family as military-oriented and understands the sacrifices made by service members and their loved ones. Their connection to Imprints of Honor reflects not only their appreciation for veterans but also their shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders. In 2025, Imprints of Honor supported 14 students with more than $44,000 in scholarship funding.

The Erika and Roger Greaves Scholarship marks the 12th scholarship now available through the organization and will be awarded for the first time during the Imprints of Honor Annual Community Reception & Book Signing on April 26, 2026. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit imprintsofhonor.org.