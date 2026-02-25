Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation Awards More Than $830K in Grants

BY Frontdoors Media

Executive Director Barb Kozuh with President and CEO Michael Jones presenting the 2026 grant recipient check.

Photo courtesy of Delta Dental of Arizona

The Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation has awarded $838,372 in grants to 37 nonprofits serving underserved communities across the state, reinforcing its commitment to improving oral health and expanding access to nutrition programs.

The funding supports projects that promote good oral health practices and increase access to dental care for children, pregnant women, seniors and adults. Grants also help strengthen nutritional access programs, including food banks, after-school and weekend meal programs for children, and senior meal delivery services. Together, these efforts address the connection between oral health, overall wellness and chronic disease prevention.

“Delta Dental of Arizona believes that oral health is foundational to overall health and that everyone deserves access to care, regardless of age, income, or circumstance,” said Michael Jones, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Arizona and chair of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. “These grants reflect our commitment to whole-person health by supporting programs that improve oral health, expand access to care, and address challenges such as nutrition and chronic disease.”

First-Ever Innovation Grant

This year marks a milestone for the foundation with the launch of its first Innovation Grant, a two-year, $100,000 award supporting unique, high-impact projects. The inaugural recipient is the Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation, which will use the funding to expand its Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) program.

“In 2020, the Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation launched ECHO as a virtual, collaborative tele-mentoring program that provides critical training in dementia care for health care professionals through video conferencing and day-long workshops with dementia specialists,” said Barb Kozuh, executive director of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. “Through this grant, the program will expand to include dental professionals, empowering providers to offer the best possible care to patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

By extending dementia-care training to dental providers, the program addresses a critical need for patients living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, who often require specialized oral health support.

Supporting Community Partners Statewide

In addition to the Innovation Grant, community grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000, along with dental supplies as needed, were awarded to 36 Arizona nonprofits.

Recipients include healthcare, food banks, school districts and organizations working to remove barriers to care and improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations. The grant program is one of many ways Delta Dental of Arizona advances access to health and wellness statewide.

“This includes a partnership with Arizona PBS to educate children on good oral health, the Delta Dental of Arizona Oral Health Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul, critical work with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and the Banner Health Foundation Hospital Oral Care and Periodontal Disease Education (HOPE) program protocol,” Kozuh said. “We also provide a free Dental Care Resource Guide on our website, which features a comprehensive directory of low-cost dental clinics across Arizona for individuals and families who are uninsured or underinsured.”

Through investments, partnerships and innovative programming, the foundation continues to strengthen access to care and promote healthier futures for families across Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit deltadentalaz.com.