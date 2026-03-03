Delivering Dreams of Arizona Receives $130,000 Grant to Expand Student Support

BY Frontdoors Media

Image courtesy of Delivering Dreams of Arizona

A significant investment in Arizona’s youth is set to make an immediate impact across the Greater Phoenix area. Delivering Dreams of Arizona has been awarded a $130,000 grant through Discount Tire’s Driven to Care program, strengthening the nonprofit’s ability to provide clothing, shoes and supplies to thousands of students.

The funding will directly support the organization’s Delivering Dreams Bus Program, a flagship initiative designed to ensure children arrive at school prepared, confident and ready to learn. Through this program, care packages filled with new clothing, properly fitted shoes and hygiene essentials help remove barriers that can prevent students from fully participating in the classroom experience.

“We are thankful for the support offered by Discount Tire as we work to supply care packages for a growing number of students,” said Aimee Runyon, Chief Executive Officer of Delivering Dreams of Arizona. “Their generosity will help us provide for more than 1,444 students this year.”

The grant is part of the Driven to Care initiative, a regional philanthropy program led by The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation. The program is rooted in a mission to improve lives in communities where Discount Tire operates by identifying and funding nonprofits that help individuals build healthy, productive and inspiring lives.

The impact is tangible and immediate. The Delivering Dreams Bus Program partners with more than 155 K-8 schools across the region, with school staff identifying students who would benefit most. This year alone, the program will serve more than 15,000 children.

To overcome transportation challenges that often affect underserved and low-income families, the organization deploys 40-foot retrofitted Delivering Dreams Buses directly to school campuses during the day. Inside, shelves are stocked with new clothing and shoes, and private dressing rooms allow students to try on items comfortably. Corporate and community volunteers assist, ensuring proper fit and helping them select pieces that meet both practical needs and personal preferences. Each student receives a care package valued at approximately $300.

For 64 years, Delivering Dreams of Arizona has served the Phoenix community, supported by 116 members and 1,700 community and corporate volunteers. In the past year alone, the organization raised more than $2.5 million, with volunteers contributing over 10,700 hours of service to reach more than 49,000 children.

With the support of this latest grant, even more students will step into their classrooms equipped with new essentials and with the confidence that comes from knowing their community is invested in their success. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit deliveringdreamsaz.org.