Child Crisis Arizona Expands Pool Safety Efforts With Pool Fence Donations & Installations

BY Frontdoors Media

Child Crisis Arizona and its partners are helping families add a layer of protection against childhood drownings.

Image courtesy of Child Crisis Arizona

With summer temperatures rising and backyard pools becoming a daily destination for many Arizona families, Child Crisis Arizona is stepping in to help make water safety more accessible. Through its fifth annual Pool Fence Safety Program, the nonprofit, alongside partners SRP, State Farm and local firefighter charities, has awarded 24 families with free pool fences designed to help prevent child drownings and near-drowning incidents. The life-saving barriers are being installed in backyards across the Valley, offering families an added sense of security during one of Arizona’s most dangerous seasons for water-related accidents.

“In the span of two weeks, these life-saving barriers are finding their place in family backyards across the Valley, providing an added layer of safety and peace of mind,” said Caitlin Sageng, Vice President of Program Operations at Child Crisis Arizona. “This year’s recipients include households where grandparents serve as primary caregivers, single-parent homes, and families navigating the adoption process, all united by a shared need for added protection around water.”

The need remains urgent. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and continues to rank among the top five causes of death for children ages 5 to 9, making preventative measures especially important in a state where pools are part of everyday life for much of the year. Child Crisis Arizona launched the safety program five years ago in partnership with SRP, aiming to provide vulnerable families with an extra layer of protection at no cost. For families like East Valley resident Leidy Barbosa, the program offers more peace of mind.

“Through Child Crisis Arizona’s Early Head Start program, I learned about the Pool Fence Safety Program and the opportunity to make our home safer for our toddler,” Barbosa said. “As a family living on one income, installing a pool fence was simply out of reach. This support gives us peace of mind and an added layer of protection for our child, and we are incredibly grateful for the care and resources Child Crisis Arizona provides to families like ours.”

While organizers emphasize that no single safety measure can eliminate the risk of drowning, the program is built on the idea that multiple layers of protection can save lives. Pool fences, active supervision, swim lessons and water safety education all work together to reduce risk.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to safely enjoy Arizona’s pools, but we know that barriers to safety exist for many families,” said Sageng. “For some, the cost of a properly installed pool fence can be out of reach, even though the need is urgent. Through this program, we are helping create one more layer of protection for children in homes where water access is part of everyday life, while also giving caregivers greater peace of mind.”

Sageng said that in Arizona’s year-round warm climate, water safety awareness must remain a constant priority.

“While no single measure can single-handedly avert tragedy, we know layers of protection matter,” she said. “A properly installed pool fence, paired with active supervision, swim lessons and water safety education, can make a life-saving difference.”

The initiative aligns closely with SRP’s community safety efforts, particularly around water education.

“SRP is committed to improving water safety for the children and families,” said Rori Minor, community engagement strategist at SRP. “As the largest provider of water in the Valley, continuing our efforts to improve water safety is a top priority not only for us, but also for the 1 million people we serve. Through our partnership with Child Crisis Arizona, we hope to educate families and provide quality resources to help keep our children safe and comfortable around water.”

State Farm has also supported the effort through its Good Neighbor program, helping expand access to safety resources for families.

“Part of our mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life. We’re committed to helping build safer, stronger, better-educated communities,” Responsibility Analyst Elyssa Tapetillo said. “We are proud to support the safety program aimed at reducing the risk of drowning. Through this partnership, we’re empowering parents and caregivers with peace of mind, knowing their little ones can safely enjoy the sunshine all year long.”

In addition to the pool fence initiative, Child Crisis Arizona is home to Safe Kids Maricopa County, which offers dozens of free safety workshops for families, including virtual and in-person water safety education. As families spend more time poolside this summer, Child Crisis Arizona is reminding caregivers that prevention begins long before a child reaches the water, and that every added layer of protection can make all the difference. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit childcrisisaz.org.