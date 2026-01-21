Child Crisis Arizona Expands Pool Fence Safety Program for Families in Need

BY Frontdoors Media

Child Crisis Arizona has opened applications for the fifth annual Pool Fence Safety Program.

Image courtesy of Child Crisis Arizona

As Arizona communities continue to grapple with preventable childhood drownings, Child Crisis Arizona is stepping forward with a life-saving solution. In partnership with SRP, State Farm, the Independent Pool & Spa Service Association, Inc., and firefighter charities, the nonprofit has opened applications for its fifth annual Pool Fence Safety Program, offering free pool fences to qualifying families in Maricopa County.

The urgency behind the program is stark. In 2024, 79 adults and children died from drowning in Maricopa and Pinal counties, the highest number recorded since tracking began in 2005. For families with young children and backyard pools, access to proper barriers can mean the difference between tragedy and safety. Through this initiative, Child Crisis Arizona is welcoming parents and caregivers who are financially unable to afford pool barriers to apply for a free pool fence now through April 5, 2026.

“Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and remains among the top five causes of death for children ages 5 to 9,” said Caitlin Sageng, senior program director at Child Crisis Arizona. “Child Crisis Arizona is home to Safe Kids Maricopa County, the local chapter for a worldwide organization aiming to prevent childhood injury and death. This Pool Fence Safety Program, which last year awarded two dozen families a new pool fence, is focused on making an actionable difference in preventing child drownings.”

Families who own and occupy a home in Maricopa County and have a child age 6 or under may be eligible to apply; applications are available in both English and Spanish on the website. Income eligibility is verified through participation in assistance programs or, when necessary, a review of household income.

Beyond installing physical barriers, the Pool Fence Safety Program takes a holistic approach to prevention by educating parents and caregivers on water safety. Participants and community members alike can access a virtual workshop led by a Safe Kids Maricopa County coordinator, reinforcing year-round awareness and best practices around pools and water hazards.

“At SRP, we understand that drownings aren’t limited to the summer months. Pools can be dangerous all year long,” said Rori Minor, SRP Community Engagement Strategist. “That’s why we continue to support water safety efforts in our community. Child Crisis Arizona has been a great partner in furthering prevention efforts, and we’re proud to support the initiative again as it grows to protect even more families.”

State Farm also emphasized the preventative power of the partnership. “State Farm is committed to helping families prevent the unexpected,” Corporate Responsibility Analyst Tyrone Jones said. “Through this partnership, we’re empowering parents and caregivers with peace of mind, knowing their little ones can safely enjoy the Arizona sunshine all year long.”

Together with its partners, Child Crisis Arizona is working to turn alarming statistics into measurable change. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit childcrisisaz.org.