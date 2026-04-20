ASU and Delta Dental of Arizona Launch SMILE-AI to Transform Medical Education

BY Frontdoors Media

Kristen Will, PhD, MHPE, PA-C; Sarah Hollingsworth Lisanby, MD, DLFAPA; Michael Jones and Barb Kozuh of Delta Dental of Arizona.

Image courtesy of Arizona State University

A new partnership between Arizona State University and Delta Dental of Arizona is poised to redefine how future physicians are trained, with a focus on one often-overlooked component of overall health: oral care. With a $578,947 investment from the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, the two institutions are launching the Student-centered Medical Instruction and Learning in Oral Health powered by Artificial Intelligence (SMILE-AI) at the Arizona State University John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering.

Set to debut in the 2026–2027 academic year, the program is designed to embed oral health education directly into the medical school experience, equipping future physicians with a more comprehensive understanding of how oral health intersects with systemic conditions. The long-term impact is significant: graduates of the program are expected to collectively influence the health outcomes of up to 72,000 patients per class, per year.

“Medical-Dental Integration is increasingly recognized as a critical driver of improved health outcomes, including those in need of chronic disease management and those facing barriers to care,” Delta Dental President Michael Jones said. “By integrating oral health curriculum through SMILE-AI, future physicians will be better equipped to address health disparities, understand the connection between oral health and overall health, and ultimately improve the health and wellness of their patients.”

At the core of SMILE-AI is an innovative, technology-forward approach to learning. The program introduces augmented intelligence through interactive patient avatar cases, allowing first- and second-year medical students to engage with real-world scenarios that illustrate how oral health impacts overall wellness across the lifespan. These immersive tools are designed to strengthen clinical reasoning while reinforcing the importance of interdisciplinary care.

“The Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is proud to support innovative programs like SMILE-AI that leverage science, data and technology to improve access to care and advance whole-person health,” Executive Director Barb Kozuh said. “This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that future healthcare providers are prepared to deliver more integrated, equitable care.”

The initiative is further strengthened through collaboration with Harvard University School of Medicine Center for Integration of Primary Care and Oral Health, which is helping develop the program’s comprehensive curriculum. Together, the partners are building a model that emphasizes team-based care and reflects the realities of modern healthcare delivery. The program will be led by Kristen Will, who emphasized its practical, forward-thinking design.

“SMILE-AI is designed to give medical students both the knowledge and practical skills needed to incorporate oral health into everyday clinical practice,” Will said. “By utilizing augmented intelligence and patient avatar cases, we are creating a dynamic learning experience that strengthens clinical decision-making and reinforces the importance of collaboration across disciplines. Our goal is to ensure graduates are prepared to deliver team-based care that improves outcomes for patients.”

Beyond the classroom, SMILE-AI reflects Delta Dental of Arizona’s philanthropic commitment to advance health equity and access to care statewide. Through partnerships with organizations like Arizona PBS, University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix, St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix Children’s, and Banner Health Foundation, the organization continues to invest in programs that expand education, prevention, and care for underserved communities. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit deltadentalaz.com.