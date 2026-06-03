Arizona Community Foundation Adds Jay Parry to Board of Directors

BY Frontdoors Media

Longtime Arizonan Jay Parry is bringing decades of experience in sports, business, and public service to the Arizona Community Foundation.

Image courtesy Arizona Community Foundation

Arizona’s philanthropic community is gaining another high-profile leader with deep roots in business and community engagement. The Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) announced the election of Jay Parry to its Board of Directors, adding one of the state’s most recognizable sports and events executives to the leadership team of one of Arizona’s largest charitable organizations.

Known nationally for leading major sporting events and locally for her long history of civic involvement, Parry’s appointment reflects ACF’s continued focus on building business, community partnerships, and statewide impact.

“Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to strengthening communities through service, partnership, and impact,” President & CEO Anna María Chávez said. “Her remarkable ability to bring people together, lead world-class events, and build meaningful partnerships will be an incredible asset.”

Parry’s career path spans banking, professional sports, and some of the largest event stages in the country.

She began at Bank of America, ultimately rising to Executive Vice President before pivoting into sports and entertainment; a move that would place her at the center of Arizona’s rapidly growing sports landscape.

She later became president and COO of the Phoenix Mercury, helping guide the organization during its first two championship runs before taking on a national leadership role as Chief Operating Officer of the WNBA at league headquarters in New York. Her influence on Arizona’s event industry only expanded from there.

Parry served twice as president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, overseeing efforts surrounding both Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LVII. She also led planning efforts for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four and now serves as CEO of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four Host Committee while simultaneously leading the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance as President and CEO. For ACF, that combination of operational expertise, relationship building, and statewide visibility made Parry a natural fit.

“Jay is a visionary leader whose passion for Arizona, commitment to community, and ability to bring people together make her an extraordinary addition to ACF’s Board of Directors,” Charley Freericks, ACF Board Chair, said. “We are grateful to welcome her leadership and perspective to the ACF board.”

Parry joins at a time when community foundations are playing an increasingly important role in connecting donors, nonprofits, and communities to resources that address evolving needs across Arizona. Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation has grown into one of the nation’s largest foundations and now operates as a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans.

With five regional offices serving communities across the state, the organization manages more than $1.4 billion in trust and endowment assets and has awarded more than $1.5 billion in grants, scholarships, and loans since its founding. Those resources have supported nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, schools, and public agencies throughout Arizona, positioning ACF as both a philanthropic resource and a connector between donors and community needs.

As Parry steps into her new board role, her track record suggests a leadership style built around qualities that align closely with ACF’s mission to strengthen Arizona for generations. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azfoundation.org.