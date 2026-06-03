Arizona Burn Foundation Announces Bridget Doherty as New CEO

BY Frontdoors Media

After stepping into the interim role last year, Bridget Doherty officially took the helm at the Arizona Burn Foundation in 2026.

Image courtesy of Arizona Burn Foundation

Leadership transitions often mark a new chapter for nonprofit organizations, but for the Arizona Burn Foundation (ABF), the appointment of Bridget Doherty as chief executive officer signals continuity and growth.

ABF announced that Doherty, who has served as interim CEO since December 2025 following the retirement of longtime leader Rex Albright, will now permanently lead the statewide nonprofit as it continues expanding burn prevention efforts and support services for survivors and their families.

For Doherty, the appointment comes after nearly two years with the organization and more than two decades working in nonprofit leadership roles focused on development and organizational growth. She joined ABF full time in May 2024 as chief development officer, where she became instrumental in strengthening fundraising strategies, building partnerships, and helping sustain programs.

“Bridget has a gift for building meaningful relationships across the communities we serve: survivors, donors, community partners, and volunteers, creating a strong foundation for continued growth,” ABF Board Chair Ashley Hower said. “Her vision for ABF’s future is thoughtful, intentional, and deeply rooted in the mission and legacy on which we were founded. I am incredibly proud to welcome Bridget as the CEO of the Arizona Burn Foundation.”

Founded in 1967, ABF has spent nearly six decades supporting burn survivors while working to reduce burn injuries through education and prevention initiatives. Guided by its mantra, “Prevent. Survive. Thrive.,” the organization has built programs that extend far beyond emergency response, creating long-term support systems for individuals and families navigating recovery.

That mission is reflected in the organization’s reach. Last year, ABF supported more than 800 burn survivors and family members through services that included lodging assistance, transportation support, meals, medical equipment, compression garments, and other critical recovery resources. Nearly 800 people found community and connection through camps, retreats, and social events designed specifically for survivors and their loved ones.

Prevention remains equally central to the organization’s work. ABF partners with fire departments and local organizations to deliver fire safety education while also addressing risks before tragedy strikes. In the past year, the organization installed more than 1,700 free smoke alarms in high-risk households and provided fire prevention education to approximately 45,000 children across Arizona.

As interim CEO, Doherty spent several months listening to those who rely on and support the organization – from survivors and caregivers to donors and partners – using those conversations to help shape the nonprofit’s next phase. That collaborative approach will continue to guide her leadership.

“It’s an honor to serve as CEO of the Arizona Burn Foundation,” Doherty said. “As we look ahead, we are focused on expanding our reach through prevention education, stronger partnerships, and deeper community engagement. Our goal is simple: to find a way to say yes and continue making a difference.”

As ABF enters this next chapter, the organization’s focus remains rooted in support and long-term healing.

Recovery from burn injuries often extends far beyond hospital stays and surgeries, touching nearly every aspect of daily life for survivors and their families. Through emotional support services, financial assistance programs, educational outreach, and community-building opportunities, the foundation aims to meet people wherever they are in that journey. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azburn.org.