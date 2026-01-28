AllThrive 365 Receives $100,000 Wellik Foundation Grant

BY Frontdoors Media

The grant will help expand food, transportation, and basic-needs services.

Images courtesy of AllThrive 365

A significant philanthropic investment is reinforcing the safety net for older adults and low-income residents in Wickenburg as AllThrive 365 announces a $100,000 grant from The Wellik Foundation. The funding will expand and sustain essential food, transportation, and basic-needs services delivered through the George & Vi Wellik Senior Center, a longtime hub of community connection and support.

For years, AllThrive 365 has served as a lifeline for residents seeking nutrition, stability, and a place where they feel seen. As the cost of living climbs and more aging adults turn to the center for help, the organization has remained committed to welcoming everyone who walks through its doors. That promise, however, depends on strong partnerships and continued investment.

“Vi Wellik believed in caring for the people who made Wickenburg unique and a wonderful town in which to live,” shared the Wellik Foundation Board of Directors. “By supporting AllThrive 365’s work providing food, transportation, and essential services, The Wellik Foundation continues its vision of strengthening community and helping Wickenburg residents live with dignity and independence.”

In the past year alone, AllThrive 365 distributed more than 400,000 pounds of food, served over 15,000 hot meals, and delivered another 11,000 meals to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities. For many recipients who live alone, these visits provide not only nourishment but also meaningful human contact.

Transportation is another critical service. With no public transit in Wickenburg, the organization’s Freedom Express travels more than 25,000 miles each year, helping 400 older adults reach grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical appointments.

“We are deeply honored to continue this decades-long partnership with the Wellik Foundation,” AllThrive 365 President Tami Bohannon said. “As more residents face rising costs and instability, this support ensures that no one is turned away, whether they need a hot meal, a safe ride, or help keeping the lights on. Vi Wellik’s legacy lives on in every aging adult who finds connection through our programs.” For more behind this Frontdoor, visit allthrive365.org.