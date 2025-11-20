Chrysalis Brings Expert Legal Advocacy Directly to Survivors Through Mobile Victim Advocate Program

BY Frontdoors Media

The Mobile Victim Advocate Team: Emmy, Sammi, Rachel, Maria, and Alex.

Images courtesy of Chrysalis

For 40 years, Chrysalis has been a lifeline for survivors of domestic violence in the Phoenix area, providing emergency shelter, counseling, and comprehensive support services to over 1,600 individuals annually. As the first organization in the nation to receive an organizationally certified trauma-informed care distinction from the Trauma Institute International and the Arizona Trauma Institute, Chrysalis continues to lead in innovative approaches to serving survivors. Their Mobile Victim Advocate (MVA) program exemplifies this commitment.

Many of the victims served by Chrysalis are involved in ongoing family court and criminal cases with lengthy and complex legal processes that can be overwhelming for victims and their families. As one of a small group of domestic violence shelter and service providers participating in the Arizona Domestic Violence Legal Assistance Project (DVLA), Chrysalis plays a critical role in a statewide network that ensures survivors have access to free legal assistance when they need it most.

What makes Chrysalis exceptional within this network is its investment in specialized expertise: it employs two DLVA-certified professionals, among only a handful of shelter-based advocates in Arizona, to hold this distinguished credential. DVLA certification, administered through the Arizona Bar Foundation, requires rigorous training in the legal complexities facing domestic violence survivors.

Chrysalis’s certified advocates provide survivors with expert guidance on protective orders, divorce proceedings, custody matters, landlord-tenant rights, and navigating court processes, which are all crucial components of achieving long-term safety and economic stability.

But legal knowledge alone isn’t enough. That’s why the MVA team brings these DVLA-certified advocates directly to survivors wherever they are: hospitals, police stations, courthouses, or other safe locations. Domestic violence doesn’t wait for office hours, and neither does Chrysalis.

This mobile approach removes the barriers that often prevent survivors from accessing help: transportation challenges, safety concerns, childcare needs, or the overwhelming trauma of visiting yet another unfamiliar office. By meeting survivors where they are, Chrysalis provides immediate crisis intervention, safety planning, court accompaniment, and connection to the broader legal assistance network, including contract staff attorneys for extended representation.

The Chrysalis DVLA team serves as the critical bridge between survivors and the legal system, offering general legal education, helping complete complex forms, explaining court processes, and making strategic referrals to ensure each survivor receives the level of legal assistance their situation requires.

This combination of mobile accessibility, legal expertise, and trauma-informed care ensures survivors receive the highest caliber of support available. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit noabuse.org.