Western Spirit Expands Its Reach with Transformative New Addition in Scottsdale

BY Frontdoors Media

The Louis Sands IV Center introduces four new exhibitions, creating an immersive environment that deepens the stories within.

Images courtesy of Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

A new era has officially begun at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. Following the debut of its $12 million expansion, the museum has solidified its standing as one of the region’s premier cultural destinations, unveiling the Louis Sands IV Center, a striking two-story, 12,000-square-foot addition that brings the museum’s total footprint to 55,000 square feet.

Located in Scottsdale’s Old Town district, the museum marked the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mayor Lisa Borowsky, who also proclaimed March 24 as Western Spirit Day. Joined by former mayors David Ortega, Jim Lane, Mary Manross and Sam Campana, the celebration underscored the museum’s enduring role as a cultural cornerstone.

“Western Spirit Museum is a coveted Scottsdale gem, a landmark and a point of pride for the ‘West’s Most Western’ town. This new 12,000-square-foot addition will ensure the stories of the West are shared with future generations for many years to come,” Mayor Borowsky said.

The expansion’s centerpiece, the Louis Sands IV Center, introduces four new exhibitions across two floors, creating a dynamic environment that deepens the museum’s storytelling. Designed to elevate both scale and visitor experience, the new space reflects a more inclusive narrative of the North American West.

During the opening celebration, attendees experienced new galleries, artists at work, and panel talks.

“The grand opening of the Louis Sands IV Center marks a transformative new chapter for Western Spirit Museum and a defining moment for Scottsdale. This must-see destination was designed to inspire pride in our community, spark curiosity, and deliver a powerful, immersive cultural experience that really connects with our guests,” CEO and Executive Director Todd Bankofier said.

On the main gallery level, three interconnected exhibitions explore the West through its most enduring artistic materials. Visions in Bronze traces how sculptors have shaped the mythology of the frontier. From Earth to the Stars examines the evolution of American Indian jewelry, featuring masterworks by artists including Preston Monongye and Charles Loloma. Fire of Ages spans more than six centuries of ceramic traditions, highlighting the artistry of the Nampeyo family and other influential makers.

“The Louis Sands IV Center allows us to tell the story of the West in a new, more expansive way, placing painting, sculpture, jewelry, and ceramics into conversation across two floors. These exhibitions reflect the richness and continuing vitality of Western and Indigenous art, setting the stage for how our museum will move forward,” Chief Curator Andrew Patrick Nelson said.

Working Pardners: Masterworks from the Eddie Basha Collection offers the first public presentation of one of the most significant collections of Western and American Indian art. Featuring artists such as Howard Terpning and Martin Grelle, the exhibition reflects the relationships between artists and patron Eddie Basha.

With its expansion now open, Western Spirit offers visitors a more expansive journey through the art, history and living traditions of the West, one that honors the stories that shaped it. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit westernspirit.org.