Sigler Western Museum Breaks Ground on Transformational $30 Million Expansion

BY Frontdoors Media

Museum officials, Wickenburg Mayor BG Bratcher, the Sigler family, Museum partners and residents were on hand at the groundbreaking on January 27.

Images courtesy of Sigler Western Museum

A major philanthropic investment is reshaping Arizona’s cultural landscape as the Sigler Western Museum officially broke ground on a new $30 million art museum and pavilion in downtown Wickenburg. The milestone project is fueled by a $20 million gift from local couple Carey and Jack Sigler, one of the largest donations ever made to an arts and cultural organization in the state’s history, underscoring the powerful role of private philanthropy in advancing community-centered institutions.

The 27,100-square-foot facility will rise across the street from the museum’s current location, expanding its footprint and impact. Once complete, the new building will feature additional gallery spaces, an indoor pavilion, and an outdoor courtyard, complementing the museum’s existing 25,600-square-foot main building and the Cultural Crossroads Learning Center. Community members, museum partners, the Sigler family, and Wickenburg Mayor BG Bratcher gathered on January 27 to mark the ceremonial groundbreaking.

Carey and Jack Sigler.

Photo: Rick D’Elia

“This is a historic moment for the Sigler Western Museum as we build the future of Arizona. Our stunning new facility will serve as a gathering place for art, education and community life,” Executive Director Daniel Finley said.

Designed by Phoenix-based Studio Ma, with Okland Construction of Tempe serving as general contractor, the project is expected to open in late 2027. In addition to the Sigler family’s lead gift, the Museum has secured $9.6 million in additional donations, reflecting broad philanthropic confidence in the institution’s mission and trajectory.

The 55-year-old museum welcomed approximately 40,000 visitors in 2024 and continues to gain national recognition. In 2025, it earned True West magazine honors as the Best Western Museum Readers’ Choice and the #2 Top Art Museum of the West. A hallmark of its identity is Cowgirl Up! Art from the Other Half of the West, an annual exhibition and sale that has championed women artists in the Western genre for two decades.

Since launching in 2005, Cowgirl Up! has helped advance the careers of more than 200 women artists. The 2025 opening weekend alone generated $900,000 in revenue, with more than 175 artworks sold and 1,200 event tickets purchased.

A rendering of the new complex.

Credit: Studio Ma

The expanded complex will allow for a larger Cowgirl Up! exhibition, a catering kitchen, advanced audio/visual capabilities, and new technologies. Plans also include a bronze and steel sculpture garden in the outdoor courtyard, along with flexible event spaces for conferences, celebrations, and community gatherings.

“The Sigler Western Museum is an integral part of our community that provides valuable social engagements and educational opportunities for our residents,” Mayor BG Bratcher said. “This groundbreaking advances Wickenburg’s place in the art world and ensures that Cowgirl Up! and other wonderful exhibits will continue to draw visitors. The town council, town staff, and I are sincerely grateful to Jack and Carey Sigler and other donors for their substantial and exceptionally generous gifts.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit westernmuseum.org.