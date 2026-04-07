Scottsdale Art Week 2026 Blends Culture and Community

BY Frontdoors Media

More than 120 galleries showcased museum-quality works spanning contemporary, modern, Indigenous, and Western art.

Images courtesy of Scottsdale Art Week

This spring, Scottsdale Art Week returned to WestWorld of Scottsdale, blending global artistry, cultural exchange, and philanthropy. Held March 19-22, the four-day event once again cemented its place as one of the Southwest’s premier art experiences while also deepening its commitment to community impact.

Bringing together more than 120 galleries, along with collectors and art enthusiasts from around the world, the fair showcased a diverse range of museum-quality works spanning contemporary, modern, Indigenous, and Western art. Beyond the visual spectacle, Scottsdale Art Week stood out for the meaningful collaborations and conversations that took place behind the scenes.

At the heart of this year’s event was a strong partnership with Artlink, a longtime advocate for Arizona’s creative community. Under the leadership of Catrina Kahler, the organization continues to connect artists, institutions, and the public, ensuring the arts remain accessible and thriving across the region. Artlink helped amplify participating galleries and partnered with FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel to curate and select artists for its 2026 booth.

That collaborative spirit extended to the event’s leadership. Co-founder Jason Rose has been instrumental in shaping the fair into a cultural destination. His involvement, alongside fellow Artlink board members like Emilie Dietrich, highlights a shared vision of blending industry, advocacy, and artistic innovation.

Design also played a key role in this year’s programming, with acclaimed Scottsdale-based interior designer Anita Lang participating as a featured speaker. Sharing her perspective on the intersection of art, design, and lifestyle, Lang reflected the engagement of creative leaders who are helping shape the future of the arts through both dialogue and support.

“Artlink represents the connective tissue of our creative community,” Kahler said. “Their work exemplifies how events like Scottsdale Art Week can become a catalyst for cultural investment and enrichment.”

That sense of purpose was perhaps most evident during opening night, which directly benefited the Phoenix Art Museum with a $25,000 contribution.

Building on the success of its inaugural year, which drew more than 14,000 attendees and generated millions in art sales, the 2026 edition expanded its programming. Collaborations with institutions like the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art added depth, offering panels and discussions that explored everything from Indigenous identity and cultural heritage to the evolving relationship between art, design, and community.

As Scottsdale continues to rise as a destination on the international art circuit, Scottsdale Art Week is helping lead the charge – not just through the caliber of its exhibitions, but through its commitment to impact. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit scottsdaleartweek.com.