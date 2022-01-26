Saddle Up: Western Week Returns to Old Town Scottsdale

Western Week returns to Scottsdale this month with an exciting lineup of events that pay homage to the city’s Western roots. Every year, Western Week restokes the embers of the state’s rich heritage and ensures the western legacy glows as brightly as it did a century ago.

The city of Scottsdale’s rich history dates back more than 130 years to the original farming and ranching operations that earned it the title of “The West’s Most Western Town.” Today, Old Town is a bustling and sophisticated area with dozens of local boutiques, art galleries, fine dining establishments, wineries and craft breweries. However, the city works hard to maintain its “Wild West” charm and keep its heritage alive through events such as Western Week.

From Sat., Jan. 29, through Sun., Feb. 6, residents and visitors can enjoy an array of activities, educational events and entertainment that tips a hat to all the city was, is and will be for years to come.

The events taking place all week long throughout Old Town Scottsdale include:

Western Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk

Thurs., Feb. 3 | 6:30-9 p.m.

Scottsdale Arts District — Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Blvd., and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to 5th Ave.

As they stroll the streets of the Scottsdale Arts District, guests can enjoy special Western-themed exhibitions within participating galleries as well as live entertainment from the Desert Dixie Band and Gary Sprague, Arizona’s Singing Cowboy and his trusty horse Dusty.

64th Annual Hashknife Pony Express Arrival

Fri., Feb. 4 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Guests are invited to gather as this annual ride culminates on the steps of Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, delivering more than 20,000 pieces of U.S. Mail. This traditional event begins with fanfare surrounding the arrival, including live music, bands, line dancers, Native American hoop dancers and royalty, kids’ activities, food trucks, a presentation about the History of Hashknife at 10 a.m., and more. The arrival of the Hashknife Pony Express, the oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express in the world, takes place at high noon. The event is free and admission to the Museum is also free that day.

Arizona Indian Festival

Sat., Feb. 5 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m.| Sun., Feb. 6 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Brown Avenue and First Street

Featuring an array of traditional arts and crafts, entertainment, foods, innovations and trends in cultural tourism experiences, the Arizona American Indian Tourism Association’s two-day cultural celebration honors the 22 indigenous Arizona Indian communities. The largest gathering of these communities in Arizona, this inclusive inter-tribal event serves as a platform for tribal tourism to raise awareness about Arizona’s indigenous communities through fun and engaging experiences.

68th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival

Sat., Feb. 5 | 10 a.m.-noon (parade), noon-4 p.m. (festival)

Old Town Scottsdale – Scottsdale Road

With nearly 70 years of history under its belt, the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival return this year after a one-year hiatus. Dan Harkins serves as Grand Marshall of the parade that features more than 125 lively entries, including colorful floats, mounted horse-riders, horse-drawn carriages, school marching bands, wagons and stagecoaches representing many cultures from Mexican and Native American to Arabian and Western. Immediately following the parade, the Historic Old Town district transforms into a massive Western-style block party with a kids’ zone, food trucks, merchandise vendors, and multiple stages with live entertainment, including concerts from today’s popular bands to traditional performers. The parade follows a route from Drinkwater Blvd. along Scottsdale Road, finishing at Brown Ave. and Indian School Road.

Arizona Native Edible Experience

Sat., Feb. 5 | 6-9 p.m.

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Complementing the Arizona Indian Festival, this signature culinary event offers guests an opportunity to taste traditional and fusion foods and cocktails prepared by Native chefs while enjoying Native American arts and artists in a glamorous cocktail party setting. The evening presents a rich tapestry of Native Arizona through its history, food, people, music and culture and aims to bring together multiple Native communities to highlight and celebrate the contributions of Arizona’s Native Peoples. Tickets are limited; cost is $25 per person, including a no-host bar and silent auction.

For more information, visit scottsdalewesternweek.com.