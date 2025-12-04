Public Art to Revitalize Tucson Affordable Housing and Celebrate Community

BY Frontdoors Media

Stephen Farley, Windows to the Past, 1999.

Images courtesy of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona

A major creative investment is coming to one of Tucson’s most historic neighborhoods. The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, in partnership with the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development, has announced $383,385 in new public art opportunities designed to revitalize affordable housing sites within the Oracle and Miracle Mile corridor.

The initiative, part of the broader Thrive in the 05 program, will commission curators, muralists, designers, mosaic artists, and sculptors to bring community-rooted artwork to the area’s affordable housing developments. The aim is not only to beautify public spaces, but also to celebrate identity, restore pride, and foster connection. For Mayor Regina Romero, the project reinforces the city’s strategy of honoring cultural heritage and amplifying resident voices.

“The City of Tucson is proud to support the work of the Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Through our ¡Somos Uno! Cultural Heritage Strategy, we encourage creative participation and preservation in communities like Thrive in the 05, a place with so much history. Partnerships like these are proof that investing in the arts makes our city more vibrant and celebrates local culture,” she said.

The new installations will appear across three affordable housing communities. Amazon Flats will break ground next year, bringing new residential opportunities to the neighborhood. The historic Tucson House, a towering landmark in need of care, will undergo a significant renovation over the next two and a half years.

And Sugar Hill on Stone, currently under construction, is scheduled to open in November 2026. All three properties are located in the 2.3-square-mile Thrive in the 05 zone, which is part of the federal Choice Neighborhoods program. Public art proposals will be guided by the community’s vision, shaped through resident surveys and transformation team meetings. Over and over again, neighbors have asked for artwork that reflects their history, culture, and lived experiences.

This mural/steel sculpture was crafted by artists Amy Novelli, Avriana Jimenez, Graham Bliss, Kayla Chevas, Johanna Robin Hand, Elizabeth McCormick, Brisa Ocampo, Anthony Pool, Zane Schaefer and Saghar Soleimani.

“The City of Tucson’s Planning Division at Housing and Community Development is honored to be part of the community reinvestment work that will support the preservation of the Thrive in the 05’s culture and history. These remarkable projects bring investment directly to our Tucson community and build a path for continued positive transformation,” said Denisse Ortega Loroña, Thrive Zones Manager at Housing and Community Development.

Her perspective highlights what makes this effort philanthropic: it centers the people who call the neighborhood home, recognizing that art is not decoration, but a form of storytelling and healing. This phase of public art investment joins previous projects led by the Arts Foundation, all grounded in input from residents. By inviting proposals from a diverse set of artists, the program also opens doors for creative professionals who have historically struggled to access large-scale public art commissions.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to provide artists from different backgrounds the chance to work in public art, especially those who have not previously had the opportunity,” said Wylwyn Reyes, Public Arts Director for the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona. “By bringing these perspectives together, we are creating welcoming spaces where art, conversation, and community come together.”

The redevelopment effort goes beyond art, representing a strong public-private partnership that combines multiple funding sources – including Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, federal and local grants, and historic tax credits – to bring affordable housing to life. Key partners include the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development, the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, Gorman & Company, and El Pueblo Housing Development.

In a community where the legacy of the past is woven tightly into the promise of the future, this investment signals more than a beautification effort. Learn more behind this Frontdoor at artsfoundtucson.org.