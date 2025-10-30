Oliver & Sharon Harper’s $1 Million Gift Strikes a Lasting Note for The Phoenix Symphony

BY Frontdoors Media

Sharon and Oliver Harper invested $1 million to create the Oliver & Sharon Harper Family Legacy for Music Excellence for the Phoenix Symphony.

Image courtesy of the Harper family

The power of music has a way of bringing people together, and for Oliver and Sharon Harper, that connection runs deep. This October, The Phoenix Symphony announced a $1 million investment from the Harpers, establishing the Oliver & Sharon Harper Family Legacy for Music Excellence. Their remarkable gift is designed to sustain artistic excellence and inspire generations of music lovers in Arizona and beyond.

For more than five decades, Dr. Oliver (“Ollie”) and Sharon Harper have called Phoenix home. Ollie, a family physician specializing in geriatric medicine, also served on the faculty of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix. Sharon, Chairman and CEO of Plaza Companies, has helped shape Arizona’s skyline through innovative developments in healthcare, bioscience, and senior living. Together, they have combined professional success with an enduring commitment to giving back.

Longtime supporters of The Phoenix Symphony, the Harpers have played an instrumental role in its success and sustainability. Ollie currently serves as Chairman Emeritus and continues to lend his guidance as a member of the board. Ollie and Sharon are also Honorary Co-Chairs of CRESCENDO: The Campaign for The Phoenix Symphony, a $60 million initiative launched to secure the Symphony’s future as it nears its 80th season.

“The Phoenix Symphony is part of the heart and soul of what Phoenix is all about,” Ollie said. “Because of the dedication of these musicians, their artistry, their commitment to our community, and their impact on thousands of students, we decided to invest in our Phoenix Symphony.”

“At the heart of a great city is an arts community that brings people together and enriches every aspect of life,” Sharon said. “The Phoenix Symphony inspires, educates, and connects people. Ollie and I believe deeply in its role as a unifying force in our community and in ensuring that it thrives for generations to come.”

The Phoenix Symphony’s impact extends beyond the concert hall. Through performances, school partnerships, and outreach, it reaches tens of thousands of Arizonans each year. The Harpers’ gift ensures that this legacy will continue nurturing world-class artistry and the next generation of musicians and music lovers.

“Sharon and Oliver exemplify generosity and civic commitment,” said Peter Kjome, President and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony. “Their extraordinary leadership strengthens our foundation and inspires all of us to build an even brighter future together, ensuring that the symphony continues to enrich and inspire.”

“The Harpers’ belief in the power of music enriches lives across our city and our state,” added Mo Stein, Chair of the Board of Directors. “By setting a high bar for community leadership, they encourage others to follow their example. Their vision and generosity will continue to inspire our Symphony family and the community we serve.”

The Oliver & Sharon Harper Family Legacy for Music Excellence now stands as a cornerstone of the CRESCENDO campaign, which supports artistic innovation, education, and the Symphony’s long-term sustainability. It’s not just an investment in music; it’s a testament to the Harpers’ belief in what the arts mean to a thriving community. To learn more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixsymphony.org.