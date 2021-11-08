‘Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley’

Cozy up with this gift from Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona has a new holiday performing arts delight to enjoy, imagined from a beloved 1815 classic. Arizona Theatre Company presents a witty sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” set two years after the novel ends.

The story begins as the Bennet family gathers at Pemberley to celebrate Christmas. The engaging ensemble includes newlyweds Lizzy and Mr. Darcy as well as Lizzy’s sisters, Jane, who is seven months pregnant, and Lydia, who pretends that her marriage is not a total disaster. The scholarly middle daughter, Mary, is tired of her pigeonholed, obedient role in the family. Enter an unexpected gentleman guest, and Mary’s life gets interesting. Comedy and romance ensue!

Arizona Theatre Company was purposeful in its intent to stage this production. “In addition to wanting to create a new family-friendly holiday tradition for audiences across Arizona, we wanted to make sure we were celebrating the best of the state along with the best of our country,” said Sean Daniels, artistic director of Arizona Theatre Company. “As the state theater, it’s a testament to the global role and our commitment to world-class productions that Arizona audiences will see national and local actors, designers and a director from Phoenix and Tucson working with the most produced playwright in our country. We are so excited to bring this dynamic, joyful show to life for the holiday season.”

Period costumes and sets support the endearing performance. The talented ATC team paid careful attention to detail to ensure everything the actors interact with is representative of the Regency period: the furniture and upholstery, books, sets, costume styling, hairstyles, etc. The holiday tree featured in the home was also given period-specific scrutiny. Christmas trees during this time were traditional for nobility, but just starting to gain popularity in upper-crust circles. The Pemberley tree is adorned with articles typically found in the home, often hand-made.

The realistic winter backdrop, festive family camaraderie and elegant Regency attire will transport theatergoers back to an “Old English Holiday” — welcome inspiration for our own traditions with loved ones and friends.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Directed by Sean Daniels. Tickets start at $25. Dec. 9 through Jan. 2, 2022, at Herberger Theater Center. arizonatheatre.org