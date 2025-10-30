Maricopa County Organizations Receive Surprise Grants from from Piper Charitable Trust & Stardust Foundation

BY Frontdoors Media

Each $5,000 or $10,000 grant will help organizations welcome more community members into their spaces.

Image courtesy of Piper Trust

In a gesture that embodies the spirit of the season, 47 arts and culture organizations across Maricopa County have received an unexpected holiday surprise: $350,000 in “Arts and Culture Experience” grants from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust and Stardust Foundation. The announcement, made jointly by the two philanthropic organizations, was a surprise for recipients, who were notified without prior notice that they had been chosen for support.

“Arts and culture experiences are much more than entertainment,” said Steve Zabilski, president and CEO of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. “These experiences also educate, inspire, and build community. Every performance, every museum visit, every concert has the potential to open minds and change lives.”

Each grant, valued at $5,000 or $10,000, is intended to help organizations welcome more community members into their spaces, especially children and families who might not otherwise have access due to financial or transportation barriers. From museums and theaters to music organizations and cultural centers, the awardees reflect the diverse creative landscape of Maricopa County.

“With the holidays approaching, these grants are especially timely,” said Jerry Bisgrove, founder of Stardust Foundation. “Increasing opportunities for children and families to experience the joy of the arts is a gift that is very meaningful to me.”

The partnership between Piper Trust and Stardust Foundation is rooted in a shared belief that arts and cultural experiences play an essential role in community well-being. The two organizations recognize that the arts not only enrich individual lives but also strengthen the social fabric.

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust has long been a cornerstone of philanthropic giving in Maricopa County. Since it began awarding grants in 2000, the Trust has invested more than $763 million in nonprofits and programs that enhance health, well-being, and opportunity.

Stardust Foundation, established in 1993 by Jerry and his late wife Debi, focuses its giving on programs that support children, youth, and families, strengthening individual responsibility and spiritual values in the community.

This most recent collaboration highlights how philanthropy can amplify the joy and accessibility of the arts for all. The organizations receiving funding include many of the region’s most beloved institutions, such as Arizona Opera, Ballet Arizona, the Phoenix Zoo, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, the Musical Instrument Museum, and Valley Youth Theatre, among others.

As the holiday season unfolds, these grants will help ensure that more families can share in the transformative power of creative experiences—from a child’s first visit to a museum to a family’s evening at the theater.

Virginia Piper’s timeless words capture the spirit behind this initiative: “We all have an opportunity to do ‘good things’ on a daily basis for others and do them in an unselfish manner, to provide our world and its people, through giving, an improved, beautiful culture and places to live, work, and grow healthy families – and to enjoy the arts.”

In bringing that vision to life, Piper Trust and Stardust Foundation have given Maricopa County not only a generous gift of funding but also a meaningful reminder of what community, compassion, and creativity can achieve together. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit pipertrust.org.