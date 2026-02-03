Legacy Gift Honors Lifelong Devotion to Chandler Center for the Arts

BY Frontdoors Media

Craig and Mariann Sheilds.

Image courtesy of CCA

The Chandler Cultural Foundation has received a transformational legacy gift of more than $845,000 from the estate of Mariann and Craig Shields, devoted patrons, volunteers, and champions of the Chandler Center for the Arts (CCA). The contribution, the largest single gift in the foundation’s history, will support arts experiences, performances, and programs for the community for years to come, ensuring that creativity and culture remain accessible to future generations.

The Shields’ bequest reflects a deep and lasting connection to the CCA that spanned nearly two decades. Mariann first became involved in 2004 as a volunteer usher, a role that quickly grew into a meaningful part of the couple’s shared life. Their first visit together in 2005 sparked a beloved tradition. The pair purchased seats J-2 and J-4 in the Steena Murray Mainstage Theatre and returned season after season to experience concerts, theater productions, and special events together. Over 13 years, Mariann gave 885 volunteer hours, warmly greeting audiences and supporting performances.

Even after Mariann’s passing in 2020, Craig continued to attend shows in their seats, often bringing friends and family. That dedication did not go unnoticed. During the 2024/2025 season, the Foundation honored Craig and his late wife with the Honorary Applause Award in recognition of their extraordinary support.

Craig was also a member of the Jerry Brooks Legacy Society, a group of donors who include the Chandler Cultural Foundation or CCA in their estate plans, helping safeguard the center’s future. Craig’s passing last fall makes this gift a final and meaningful expression of the couple’s enduring love for the arts.

“Craig and Mariann’s generosity was extraordinary and rooted in the joy, connection and sense of community they found at the CCA,” CCA General Manager Michelle Mac Lennan said. “Their love for the Chandler Center for the Arts was heartfelt, and this Legacy Gift ensures that the experiences they cherished will continue to reach audiences long into the future. We are honored and deeply grateful.”

Their legacy will continue to be felt each time the curtain rises, as audiences gather in the very space that meant so much to them. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit chandlercenter.org.