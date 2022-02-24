Kristin Chenoweth Back in the Valley to Support Mesa Center for the Arts

Kristin Chenoweth is returning to Arizona, where she grew up until Kindergarten, to support the Mesa Arts Center as the headline for their March 4 gala, “An Enchanted Evening.” Her show, titled “For the Girls,” promises to be an evening filled with classics, Broadway hits and originals, including new songs she wrote during the pandemic. Check out the Q & A with Kristin and publisher Andrea Tyler Evans.

Q: We’re excited to see you back in Arizona on March 4. Have you performed at Mesa Arts Center before?

A: I have not, and I am excited we were able to get this concert with my band rescheduled after I got sick in January. I have performed with The Phoenix Symphony and at Celebrity Fight Night, and I am excited to come and support Mesa Arts Center for their special fundraiser.

Q: Tell us what “For the Girls” is all about.

A: We were nine performances in with this show before the pandemic hit, so this is an updated version. Music changes me and now, everything has new meaning. You can expect a mix. Some Peggy Lee, Dolly Parton and, well, it wouldn’t be me if “Popular” [from Wicked] weren’t in there. I also wrote some new songs during the pandemic that I am looking forward to performing.

Q: Are you hoping to do anything special while visiting Arizona?

A: Well, I am a Cardinals fan. I grew up in Arizona until Kindergarten. I learned to swim here. I am looking forward to getting outside, maybe for some shopping and a good steak!

Q: Congratulations on your engagement. Any wedding scoop for us?

A: I am so happy. Our parents are still with us and my dad can’t believe it, so we are looking forward to a very special, intimate event. I can tell you there will be fast food, lots of fast food, and the wedding cake is being made by Nacho Aguirre, who I met on Food Network’s “Candyland” show!

Q: Why is supporting local theaters and kids in theater so important to you?

A: “Art has the power to change lives.” That’s a quote from my conductor, Mary Mitchell Campbell, who is one of the most incredible people I get to work with. Everything I can do to support the arts and my Broadway Bootcamp program for theater kids each summer, it’s my everything. For me, theater is close to church.

Thank you, Kristin, from Frontdoors Media and this theater mom!

Tickets are available at this link.