Herberger Theater Center Welcomes Five Millionth Guest; Celebrates a New Era for Live Performance

BY Frontdoors Media

A milestone for this iconic theater highlights a powerful resurgence and a renewed commitment to community connection.

Image courtesy of Herberger Theater Center

In a landmark moment for Downtown Phoenix’s arts community, the Herberger Theater Center welcomed its five millionth guest, marking a major milestone since the theater opened in 1989. The achievement reflects decades of performances by exceptional resident companies and visiting artists whose work has shaped the venue into one of the city’s most enduring cultural institutions.

The celebration arrived during a period of renewed momentum for the theater. Audience attendance has surged in recent months, with nearly 56,000 guests welcomed since October.

Each month has recorded the highest attendance levels seen since early 2020, signaling a strong return to live performance and shared cultural experiences. Resident companies have been central to this resurgence, particularly Childsplay Theatre, whose productions have accounted for roughly 40 percent of total attendance during this period.

For more than three decades, the theater’s stages have showcased an expansive range of stories, voices, and artistic expression. Every performance adds to a shared cultural legacy built on imagination, courage, and craft.

Today, that legacy continues through a guest experience designed around connection, welcome, and discovery. Whether audiences are returning for a favorite production or stepping into something new, performances are crafted to challenge and delight long after the curtain falls.

“Looking ahead, this milestone strengthens our commitment to the future of live performance in our community,” President and CEO Mark Mettes said. “We are energized by the chance to expand the ways people gather around creative experiences, while continuing to support artists and welcome new audiences. As we celebrate our five millionth guest, we do so with gratitude for the past, enthusiasm for the present, and confidence in the many powerful moments to come.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit herbergertheater.org.