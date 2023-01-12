Cheers to Creativity — DIY in 2023

New year, new crafty you? There’s something special about immersing yourself in creativity. Especially when you unleash inhibitions, let your hands lead and allow the goodness to flow. Regardless of skill level, artistic ability or age, getting crafty is beneficial for your mind and spirit. There’s no time like a new year to change up old ways in artistic style. Cheers to 2023 and welcoming a new, creative you with these DIY classes in the Valley.

She’s Crafty DIY Studio | Glendale

Owners Tiffany Williams and her mom Connie make do-it-yourself experiences easy, fun and memorable. With the average price of a project about $50, Connie prides herself on keeping pricing affordable so DIYers can come time and time again. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. For groups of six or more, evening reservations are available with no pre-pay required. Projects include customized woodworking, accessories, crafts geared toward kids and more. According to Tiffany, the most popular project is a three-tiered tray, a hit for holidays or special occasions.

Candle Chemistry | Scottsdale | Peoria | Gilbert

Can you smell the creativity? If your olfactory sense is one you like to exercise regularly, Candle Chemistry may be the DIY-light experience made just for you. With three locations across the Valley, this quasi-make-your-own candle or body product company is a fun way to customize a home accessory or personal care item for your home or someone else’s. The approximately 40-minute experience does not require reservations (for five or fewer), and options are affordable, starting at $25 for candles. DIY candles, body lotions and more involve choosing scents, a container, designing a label and pouring your customized blend into your take-home item of choice. In two hours, your soy candle or bath and body product is all yours. Scent stylists are on standby to assist and infuse just the right amount of motivation and personality to make for a fun outing. One- and two-hour parties for adults and kids are available, with wine and/or spirits as an option where applicable.

Burst of Butterflies Create & Paint Studio | Chandler

Clay making, pottery painting and glass fusing, OH MY! Located in historic downtown Chandler, this is a one-stop, all-hands-on-deck DIY studio. Creating more memories is the studio’s motto, and options for a DIY class with a twist are where it’s at for this South Valley small business. Themed classes like the upcoming Galentines Paint and Sip Canvas Class and additional holiday options are a fun addition to ongoing offerings. Regularly scheduled clay wheel throwing classes tiered for beginners, next level and kids/families are on the studio’s menu, starting at $30 for beginners (excluding finished pieces) for a 90-minute instructed lesson. Glass-fusing classes offering pendants or a decorative dish include a workshop on cutting and designing glass making for a unique something to do. Pottery painting and canvas-to-go packs that include design, step-by-step instructions and all the supplies needed to create a masterpiece are also available.

Happy, creative New Year to (Do It)You(rself)!