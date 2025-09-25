Chandler Center for the Arts Announces 2025 Award Honorees

BY Frontdoors Media

Michael A. Pollack Mary Kay and James Patmos

Chandler Center for the Arts (CCA) has announced the recipients of its 2025 awards, honoring individuals and organizations whose leadership and generosity have made a lasting impact on the arts community.

This year’s Business Arts Award will be presented to Pollack Investments, led by real estate developer and philanthropist Michael A. Pollack. James and Mary Kay Patmos, longtime supporters of arts and education, will receive the Applause Award. Both honors will be celebrated at the Center Stage Gala in October.

Pollack Investments, under the direction of Michael A. Pollack, has been a transformative force in commercial real estate for over five decades, completing more than 11 million square feet of development projects valued at over $1 billion across Arizona, California, and Nevada. Yet Pollack’s impact extends well beyond the built environment. Known for his dedication to community revitalization and civic pride, he has received accolades from state and national leaders, including a 2022 proclamation from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recognizing his professional accomplishments and philanthropic contributions to nonprofits across the state.

A passionate supporter of the arts, Pollack has backed numerous concerts at Chandler Center for the Arts as title sponsor and has funded free concert tickets for youth, ensuring that young audiences have access to live music experiences. A drummer himself, Pollack performs with his band, Pollack’s Corporate Affair, in community parades and festivals. His blend of business acumen, artistic expression, and civic commitment exemplifies the spirit of the Business Arts Award.

Images courtesy of Chandler Center for the Arts

“The arts have always held a special place in my life, both as a supporter and as a musician,” Pollack said. “CCA brings world-class talent and meaningful experiences to our community, and I am honored that Pollack Investments is being recognized with the Business Arts Award for helping share that joy with others.”

The Applause Award, which honors individuals whose service and philanthropy support CCA’s mission, will be presented to James and Mary Kay Patmos. Married for 63 years, the couple has lived a life centered on education, service, and giving back to others. James is a nationally recognized science educator, recipient of five National Science Foundation grants, and a devoted Rotarian with more than 58 years of perfect attendance. Mary Kay has been a dedicated leader in PTA and a human resources professional who works alongside her husband to advance educational and philanthropic causes.

Since relocating to Chandler in 2003, the Patmoses have been consistent and enthusiastic supporters of Chandler Center for the Arts. Their involvement began in 2009 and has helped sustain the center’s youth outreach, adult enrichment programs, and performances that serve the broader East Valley community.

“After 63 years together, one of our greatest joys has been sharing our love of the arts with the community,” James and Mary Kay said. “To receive the Applause Award is deeply meaningful to us, and we hope it shines a light on how vital the arts are in bringing people together and inspiring future generations.”

With a shared passion for creativity, education, and service, both award recipients reflect Chandler Center for the Arts’ mission to enrich lives through culture and connection. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit chandlercenter.org.