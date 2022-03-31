‘At the Ballet’ Cabaret to Support Youth Dance Programs in Phoenix

On April 24, talented members of Phoenix’s musical theater community will perform a Broadway cabaret, “At the Ballet,” with all proceeds benefiting Convergence Ballet and its Pliés Program.

Convergence Ballet is a professional dance group that performs in venues around the Valley, including frequent collaborations with students from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix — a state-of-the-art studio for dance in uptown Phoenix. These “side-by-side” opportunities for students to perform with seasoned professionals create a one-of-a-kind learning experience.

Convergence Ballet also takes part in outreach programs for dance, including the Pliés Program, which provides free tuition, dance wear and transportation for Title 1 students interested in learning ballet.

Headlining the cabaret performance is Seth Tucker, known for leading roles such as “Leaf” in Phoenix Theatre’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (winner of ariZoni and Encore Awards). Tucker will lead the cast in performing numbers from some of Broadway’s most beloved shows.

Top talent from Phoenix’s musical theater community will join Tucker, including Brenda Jean Foley singing “I Could Have Danced All Night.” Taylor Hudson, Christopher Elliott, Shani Elise Barrett, Marlene Gerstman, Molly LaJoie and Chris R. Chavez will also sing favorites, including “Something’s Coming” and “It Had to Be You.” Music director Lincoln Wright of the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert will accompany on piano.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at ballettheaterofphx.org or convergenceballet.org.