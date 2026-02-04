AZ Women for the Arts Celebrates Fourth Year of Grant Support

BY Frontdoors Media

The organization will award two $2,000 grants designed to help women artists.

Images courtesy of AZ Women for the Arts

AZ Women for the Arts (AZWA) is celebrating its fourth consecutive year of supporting Arizona’s creative community by offering artist grants to women across the state. In 2026, the organization will award two $2,000 grants designed to help women artists advance their work and deepen its impact within the community.

The mission of AZ Women for the Arts is rooted in fostering the growth and visibility of Arizona’s women artists. The AZWA artist grant portal will be open through March 15, 2026, welcoming applications from women artists age 18 and older who are residents of Arizona. Artists working in all mediums are encouraged to apply, including public art, dance, music, literature, photography, and more.

Unlike a traditional juried competition, AZWA’s grants are awarded based on the strength of each applicant’s mission, a clear description of their work, its potential community impact, and how the grant funding would support their artistic goals.

Projects may be in any stage of development, offering flexibility for both emerging and established artists. Grant funds can be used for a range of needs, such as supplies, educational opportunities, exhibition expenses, or other project-related costs.

After the application window closes, a selection committee will review all submissions. Grant recipients will be announced in September and will receive their awards later in the year. Grantees will also be invited to present their projects at the AZWA member welcome-back event, providing an opportunity to share their work and connect with supporters of the arts.

Grant recipient Julia Lougheed Grant recipient Felicia Penza

Felicia Penza is a multidisciplinary artist, writer, and graphic designer whose work spans visual art, storytelling, and community-centered projects, often exploring themes of family, belonging, and resilience. She won a grant in 2025.

“With the support of the AZ Women of the Arts grant, I am producing my children’s book, I Will Always Choose You. The book centers on two siblings navigating the absence of a biological parent and the complex emotions that follow, offering reassurance through love, chosen family, and community support,” Penza said.

Julia Lougheed is a clarinetist whose specialty is performing music by living composers. Her solo project, Silent G, combines clarinet playing with electronic sounds to create new art that pushes the boundaries of classical music. This grant will fund production of my second studio album, titled “belong.”

In addition to administering the grant program, AZWA continues to spread awareness through partnerships with art organizations, art schools, and media outlets throughout Arizona, encouraging the community to share the opportunity widely.

AZ Women for the Arts recognizes the broader societal value of the arts by supporting organizations and individuals dedicated to creative growth. With multiple membership levels, AZWA offers monthly educational programs, lectures, tours, luncheons, and other events that foster connection, learning, and advocacy for the arts in Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azwomenforthearts.org.