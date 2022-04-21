Arizona Opera Announces 2022/23 Season, ‘The Art of Opera’

Arizona Opera’s 2022/23 Season combines the transformative power of song and theater with the intoxicating beauty of visual art, creating an experience that will lift your spirit. The immersive experience of opera reinforces the importance of all art forms, as well as the commitment that Arizona Opera, the Phoenix Art Museum, the Tucson Museum of Art, and other community partners share — to fill the world with inspiration, fulfillment and connection.

The new season opens with the Arizona Opera company premiere of The Falling and the Rising, which will run from Oct. 14-23. This opera tells the powerful story of service and sacrifice, based on interviews with returning soldiers at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

The season continues with Ariadne auf Naxos (Dec. 2-11), which offers a deliciously theatrical mix of comedy and music, Tosca (Jan. 20-29), a story of love, lust and murder in Rome, and The Sound of Music (March 3-11), featuring the fan-favorite von Trapp family.

The season concludes with Mozart’s The Magic Flute, running April 7-16, which expertly combines the human and the supernatural, along with comedy and romance.

Season tickets are available for purchase now, with single tickets coming soon.

